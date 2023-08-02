The biggest struggle when you are full steam on the keto train is pasta, in my opinion. You can limp by with keto bread that smells and feels like it fell off a truck in Chernobyl — but pasta? There is no great substitute for some hearty spaghetti.
They make a wide variety of noodles from some made out of mushrooms, to soy to just using vegetables like spiraling zucchini or shredding a spaghetti squash.
All no bueno in my opinion. I would rather just not pretend I'm eating spaghetti and prepare them in other ways that make sense.
I did, however, manage to come across this somewhat tricky noodle recipe that does the best job replicating the real noodle experience. Depending on how it has been since a mass quantity of carbs has passed your lips, these might just fool you into thinking you are in the promised land of noodles again.
The key with these is getting the layer you spread out as thin as possible. I can't stress this enough. Make them thin. If you go too thick, you will be left with a weird goopy thing and more disdain for my columns than you came in with.
Other than that tip, you can't get much easier than these, and they do pretty well for the occasional low-carb meal while you watch in envy as your kids devour the real thing.
Low-carb noodles
1. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees and prepare all of the ingredients so they are room temperature.
2. Add everything to a blender and mix fully into a smooth consistency.
3. Prepare your baking tray and cover it with a silicone baking sheet or parchment paper. Pour the mixture onto a baking tray and using a spatula or knife, gently spread the mixture evenly, making sure it is spread as thin as you can.
4. Place the baking sheet into the oven and bake for 8 minutes or until firm. Once the pasta sheet is baked, let it cool and gently roll into a log. Using a very sharp knife, cut the pieces into the pasta size you prefer. Unroll and place into a bowl ready to serve.