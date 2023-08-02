noodles
Courtesy photo | metro creative

The biggest struggle when you are full steam on the keto train is pasta, in my opinion. You can limp by with keto bread that smells and feels like it fell off a truck in Chernobyl — but pasta? There is no great substitute for some hearty spaghetti.

They make a wide variety of noodles from some made out of mushrooms, to soy to just using vegetables like spiraling zucchini or shredding a spaghetti squash.

