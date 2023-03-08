have never really gotten the point of no bake cookies. Why not take a few extra minutes and bake some cookies?
Are they really meant for people that don’t have stoves? Were they invented during the Great Depression?
Turns out it is surprisingly hard to find history on no bake cookies. Closest I could find mentions no bake cookies popping up in the 1950s. The same era of the modern kitchen coming into focus. The idea of some poor family with no oven being forced to eat unbaked cookies isn’t lining up.
I guess some people are just fans of not baking cookies, like my kids. They don’t care if they are baked as long as that chocolate and peanut butter hits their little taste buds and sends them into a sugar frenzy.
1 3/4 cups granulated sugar
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
2/3 cup creamy peanut butter
1. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or set out approximately 29 cupcake liners. In a 2.5 to 3 quart medium saucepan combine butter, sugar, cocoa, and milk.
2. Set over medium heat, and cook stirring frequently until it reaches a full boil. Allow mixture to boil for 60 seconds without stirring. Remove from heat, immediately add in vanilla, peanut butter and quick oats.
3. Stir mixture until well combined then, using a medium (2 Tbsp) cookie scoop or two spoons drop mixture onto lined baking sheets or into cupcake liners. Allow to rest at room temperature until set, about 20 - 30 minutes.