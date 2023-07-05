As someone wise put it today, “Happy 4th hangover day!”
July 5 belongs with the week between Christmas and New Year’s as a candidate to become a permanent national holiday.
While today isn’t as high on the list as Dec. 26-31, it has it’s own special place in my heart of being hated.
Luckily for me, two little kids really put the hamper on staying up late and doing anything I will truly regret.
But as I’m sure a lot of you can attest to, not everyone has that security blanket.
Here are some tips to help you recover today. Some smart, some laughably bad — I’ll let you determine which is which.
My personal favorite, Pedialyte. You gain back much of what the alcohol has taken from you. Only downsides are the judgmental stares as you stumble though buying a kids rehydration drink typically reserved for stomach illnesses.
Here are some sensible options:
Carbohydrates
Drinking may lower blood sugar levels, so theoretically some of the fatigue and headaches of a hangover may be from a brain working without enough of its main fuel. Toast and juice are a way to gently nudge levels back to normal.
Take a pain reliever
Aspirin, ibuprofen and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs may help with the headache and the overall achy feelings. NSAIDs, though, may irritate a stomach already upset by alcohol.
Drink coffee or tea
Caffeine may not have any special anti-hangover powers, but as a stimulant, it could help with the grogginess.
Sip some pickle juice
If you are barely keeping last night’s daiquiris down, then drinking pickle juice may sound like a revolting proposition. But it may help your headache in the same way a sports drink would. Pickle juice contains a lot of wonderful salty electrolytes that help your body recover after a night of heavy drinking.
Snack on asparagus
Researchers in Korea found that asparagus contains enzymes that help break down alcohol after heavy drinking, according to an article by Leah Zerbe for Health.
It’s best to eat some before you head out to drink, or while you’re drinking, but the delicious veggie could help cure your hangover the next day, too.
Bitters and seltzer
A few drops of bitters, which are alcoholic herbal concoctions, and some seltzer water, offer a lighter version of the hair of the dog hangover treatment. The mixture supposedly works wonders, and isn’t too far off from the drinks that got you in this predicament in the first place.