With the Super Bowl just around the corner, I figured I would throw one more party time recipe your way. If you are being a responsible adult and not having anyone over, this is one of those things you can just eat by yourself in a dimly lit room with underlying shame.
Yes, I’m talking about puppy chow. If you have never had puppy chow… well my friend, you are in for a treat.
For me, it was always something I would see at other people’s houses but never my own growing up. I can’t really remember the finger food we would serve growing up, come to think of it. It must have been horribly drab.
Puppy chow, on the other hand... Well, you remember that kind of grazing food if you have never had it before. It has that perfect mix of sweet and salty with a very satisfying crunch to it.
It may be the fat kid side of me coming out, but it’s delicious and one of those things you can easily eat too much of.
If easy is the name of the game getting ready for the game, this one checks all the boxes. Microwave a few things, coat and toss and you are golden.
Next week, I’m going to dive into the wild world of dandelions and their many benefits. So as the poet once wrote: “Chocolate and peanut butter, my love for you will never cease.”
Puppy chow
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
6 cups Corn or Rice Chex
1 cup confectioners' sugar
1. In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate chips on high for 30 seconds. Stir and microwave 30 seconds longer or until the chips are melted. Stir in the peanut butter then gently stir in cereal until well coated; set aside.
2. Place confectioners' sugar in a large airtight container. Add cereal mixture and shake until well coated. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator until ready to eat.
3. Enjoy!