Pound for pound, Saffron is the most expensive spice in the world.
While its origins are disputed, Iran produces 90% of the world's saffron supply. It is hard to get your hands on if you live in the sticks. It is usually reserved for them big city folk.
I managed to get my hands on some at an expense — it was worth it.
Naturally if you buy an expensive spice, just add it to some rice, right? Well I did.
It was outrageous.
I have been missing out on this taste my entire life. Much like paprika, it is a flavor enhancer. It brings the best flavors forward and adds a buttery finish on the back end. I can see why it is so expensive and coveted.
Saffron has been one of those things I just haven't gotten around to trying. I didn't know what the big deal was and frankly, didn't care.
I get it now. It is one of those decadent flavor profiles reserved for the rich. But, the recipe I'm giving you, you can make on a shoestring budget.
If you manage to score some saffron, take this for a spin. It is a great way to dip your toe into the pool.
Saffron and bacon fried rice
6 cups cooked rice, cooled
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 package bacon, cooked and diced
1 cup chopped bok choy
2 garlic cloves, diced
1/2 onion, diced
½ cup broccoli (you can skip this, but we like to slip it into the kids' meals)
¼ teaspoon saffron
Diced green onion to taste
Take your saffron and grind or chop it down as fine as you can get it. Add it to a ¼ cup of hot water and stir occasionally to mix.
Over medium heat in a wok or large frying pan add the olive oil and onion. Cook until translucent, about 5 minutes.
Add the bok choy, broccoli and diced garlic and continue cooking for a few minutes. Add the rice, bacon and saffron mixture.
Continue cooking until the water had evaporated.
Top with diced green onions.
Enjoy!