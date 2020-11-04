Since COVID-19 flared up, I found myself with a lot more time on my hands. We weren’t going out places anymore, restaurants are a rare treat when we are feeling adventurous, and the poor kids have pretty much lost a year of being a kid.
But we are all alive and so far, fingers crossed, COVID free!
One of my favorite hobbies is doing handyman-type stuff around the house. I have finished our basement, painted many walls, laid flooring, installed tubs and everything else involved with refreshing a 1960s bathroom.
I am also the type of person who sees an empty wall and wonders what I can make to put there. In the basement, I just happened to have a nice spot free right next to my chest freezer that was screaming for a dry bar setup.
A few weeks later, I found myself enjoying a nice bourbon while gleaning over my first custom built cabinet set, holding my borderline lush alcohol stash.
Other than plenty of bourbon, I found myself lacking basic bar tools. I couldn’t make anything more complicated than a Jack and Coke without making a mess and looking like a fool. A quick trip to the store, and just a few dollars later, I am all set up. Here is what you need if you find yourself with a quarantine bar in your basement.
Glassware
I was lucky on this front and inherited a ton of crystal handed down through the generations. I have those fancy Roaring 20’s short champagne glasses and fun derby time julep cups. If you don’t have a large collection of bar glasses, garage sales are an excellent source to find some real gems that you just can’t find anymore. The only thing I would buy brand new is wine glasses. For me, a nice thin-walled, well-made wine glass is worth its weight in gold. No one likes working out trying to lift a two-pound wine glass to their lips.
Shaker plus others
If you want to really impress, knowing how to use a shaker is an easy way to show off your bartending skills. Luckily, they are pretty cheap and easy to find. You can hop on Amazon and grab a whole bar starting kit that will include a shaker, tongs, spoons, jigger, strainer and muddler — among other things.
Mixers
Mixers like vermouth will stay good for three to four years after opening it. Others, like bitters that have an alcohol content, will stay in better shape than you as you age. Other mixers, like juices, have a shelf life and should usually be bought when you plan on using them. But keep some bitters and vermouth on hand in your cabinet or fridge in case you just need a Manhattan watching the election results unfold on a Tuesday night.
Garnishes
This is another buy-when-you-need-it category. I found an old open jar of cherries in the back of my fridge recently that had to be more than a year old. They looked good still, but I wasn’t brave enough to try them out and tossed them. Unless you find yourself with a bad case of scurvy and will be eating limes everyday, buy in small portions in case you don’t use them all. Key garnishes are limes, lemons, cherries, green olives and cocktail onions.
Liquors
Last but not least, the booze. It really comes down to what you like. Odds are you will be using it the most, so why stock it with stuff you will never drink? You can keep a small selection of common alcohol in case someone visits that swears by vodka cranberries. Keep a bottle of vodka, gin, bourbon, rum, tequila and brandy on hand if you are a crowd-pleaser. If all else fails, and you can’t get anyone to come over and enjoy a brandy with you, make a Long Island ice tea and drink your loneliness away.