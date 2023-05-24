Sometimes, you just need something simple, filling and satisfying to make quickly on a weeknight. Even though it seems kind of strange to be firing up the oven when it is starting to get nice out, that grilling fatigue will hit fast. Better to pace yourself then get burnt out in late June.
Enter shepherd's pie. While not a springtime meal by any stretch of the imagination, it's easy — plus my kids love it so it is a win-win.
The hardest part of this recipe is waiting for the ground beef to brown. If you are like me, you have the pre-planning skills of a dodo and have to rush and defrost some deep freeze hamburger almost regularly.
That will cut into the time this recipe needs considerably. So, do yourself a favor and get some out now.
Shepherd's pie
1 teaspoon salt, plus more to taste
3 large potatoes, peeled and quartered
2 pounds ground round beef
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Pepper and/or other seasonings of choice
1. Place the peeled and quartered potatoes in a medium sized pot and cover with at least an inch of cold water. Add a teaspoon of salt. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook until tender (about 20 minutes).
2. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
3. While the potatoes are cooking, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter in a large sauté pan on medium heat. Add the chopped onions and cook until tender, about 6 to 10 minutes. If you are including vegetables, add them according to their cooking time. Carrots should be cooked with the onions, because they take as long to cook as the onions do. If you are including peas or corn, add them toward the end of the cooking of the onions, or after the meat starts to cook, as they take very little cooking time.
4. Add the ground beef to the pan with the onions and vegetables. Cook until no longer pink and drain the pan of excess fat. Season with salt and pepper. Add the Worcestershire sauce and beef broth. Bring the broth to a simmer and reduce heat to low. Cook uncovered for 10 minutes, adding more beef broth if necessary to keep the meat from drying out. Taste the cooked filling and, if needed, add more salt, pepper, Worcestershire, or other seasonings of your choice.
5. When the potatoes are done cooking (a fork can easily pierce), remove them from the pot and place them in a bowl with the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter. Mash with a fork or potato masher, taste, and adjust seasonings with salt and pepper.
6. Spread the cooked filling in an even layer in a large baking dish. Spread the mashed potatoes over the top of the ground beef. Rough up the surface of the mashed potatoes with a fork so there are peaks that will get well browned. You can even use a fork to make creative designs in the mashed potatoes. Sprinkle with shredded cheese.
7. Place in a 400°F oven and cook until browned and bubbling, about 30 minutes. If necessary, broil for the last few minutes to help the surface of the mashed potatoes brown.