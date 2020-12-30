As many things as I cook on a weekly basis, I still come back to short ribs as my favorite food. I could probably eat them for every meal and never get sick of them. Luckily for me, my family feels the same way and never complains when I cook them.
I buy mine directly from a farmer and they don’t get much better. For a measly $4 pound, all its costs me to be rolling in short ribs with leftovers is $8. Can’t beat that flavor-to-cost ratio.
To top it all off, braising them can’t be any more simple. Brown, set and forget.
The only issue I find myself running into is what to have with it. A guy can only eat so many potatoes or grits before he finds himself dreaming of something else. It seems kind of dirty, but why not pasta?
Ever since I discovered the one-pot method for cooking pasta, it has been an easy street to flavor town.
Just add whatever you want to it, set and forget. I have managed to make dinnertime as simple as possible with as much flavor as possible.
It’s a great feeling putting in the effort to watch your kids not eat it, knowing it’s pretty great stuff.
If you find yourself wanting something easy that packs some serious flavor punch, give this one a shot.
Short ribs
8 short ribs
1 cup red wine
2 cartons beef stock, or whatever fills past top of the ribs (chicken stock works as well)
1 teaspoon thyme
1 teaspoon
½ small onion, minced
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon worcestershire sauce
1. Preheat the oven to 350.
2. Heat a Dutch oven or oven safe pot over medium high heat with a few drizzles of olive oil. Add 3-4 ribs at a time, browning on each side and remove to a plate.
3. Return all the ribs back to the Dutch oven and add the remaining ingredients, stirring to combine.
4. Place the lid on the pot and cook for 2 1/2-3 hours in the oven, or until the meat is falling off of the bones and the liquid has reduced down.
5. Remove from the pot and separate the meat from the fat and bone, set aside.
6. Set aside 1-2 cups liquid from braised short ribs to be used in pasta.
Pasta
1 package ziti
1 carton chicken stock
Enough water to cover the pasta
2 cloves minced garlic
1 Orange or red pepper, sliced
Grated Parmesan to taste
4 tablespoons sour cream
1 cup braising liquid
1. Combine the chicken stock, water, garlic, pepper and pasta into a large saute pan and bring to a boil.
2. Once boiling, cover and reduce heat to a simmer.
3. Check occasionally to make sure the liquid level is adequate. If you are low add some water. If you are nearing the end and have liquid left, remove the lid for the final minutes.
4. Near the end of the cook at the set aside braising liquid and cook for a few minutes more, stirring frequently.
5. Remove from heat and add Parmesan to taste — about ½ cup for us — sour cream and braised short ribs.
6. Serve with parsley, and grated Parmesan. Salt and pepper to taste.
7. Enjoy!