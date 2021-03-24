Every week I find myself straining not to write about smoking. It is by far my favorite cooking activity and I seek out new ways and new things to smoke. If I have convinced even one person to go out and hop into the wild world of smoking, it was time well spent. It brings people together and lets your neighbors know something good is coming their way.
This smoked bologna recipe is about as foolproof as you can get. Set and forget.
If you like bologna even a little bit, try this. It takes it to a new level. You can even fry it after your slice to get the best smoky fried bologna sandwiches of your life.
Smoked Bologna
1 pound bologna log
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
1 teaspoon soy sauce
Dash of Worcestershire sauce
Directions
1. Score the bologna log being careful not to cut too deep.
2. Mix brown sugar, mustard, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce together.
3. Once mixed, rub it all over the bologna
4. Preheat smoker to 225 degrees Fahrenheit. Smoke bologna for three to four hours with a thicker wood like hickory.
5. Slice and enjoy!