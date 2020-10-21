While waltzing down the supermarket meat aisle late at night, something caught my eye I couldn't believe. Corned beef briskets for $1.99 a pound. It was like stumbling onto a hidden treasure all to myself. They must have just stocked it because it was just overflowing with the meaty morsels.
As I got weird looks loading up on corned beef in October, the thoughts of pastrami sandwiches on demand flooded my brain. What luxury it must be to just pull out cheap pastrami from your fridge to make a sandwich at any time of night.
Even my wife, who has long set sail on giving any care to smoked meats, was a huge fan. You know it's good when the smoked bacon wrapped pork tenderloin you made days prior just got an “Eh, it’s OK.”
In any case, if you happen to find some cheap corned beef, give it a shot — it is well worth the time.
Next week, I will branch out into a desert. It has been awhile. I won't even turn on the smoker or look at it, promise.
Smoked corned beef
1 corned beef brisket point, 3 to 5 pounds
3 tablespoons ground black pepper
2 tablespoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon ground coriander seeds
1/2 teaspoon ground mustard seeds
1 cup water
1 cup beef stock
Wood chunks
1. Preheat your smoker to 250°F.
2. Remove corned beef from the brine. Rinse thoroughly under cold water and pat dry with paper towels.
3. Combine black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, coriander seeds and mustard seeds in a small bowl. Season the beef brisket on both sides with the rub mixture.
4. Place the corned beef brisket in your smoker and toss a few wood chunks in for smoking.
5. Cook the brisket until the internal temperature reaches 165°F on an instant read thermometer, about 3 to 4 hours.
6. Remove from the smoker and transfer to a large aluminum foil pan. Pour water and beef stock into the bottom of the pan. Cover the pan with aluminum foil and place back into the smoker.
7. Cook until the internal temperature of the meat reaches 200°F on an instant read thermometer, about 3 to 4 more hours.
8. Remove your smoked corned beef from the smoker. Let it rest in the covered aluminum foil pan for 30 to 45 minutes before slicing.
9. Enjoy!