I have always been fascinated by strange or different ways of cooking things.
Take pit cooking, for example. Throw some stuff in a hole on top of some coals, throw some dirt on it then uncover your bounty later. Wild.
It is a bit more complicated than that, but you get the gist. It is something I have always wanted to try and plan on trying it out sometime later this spring — before it gets too dry and a fire ban gets slapped on us.
Recently I've been braising things in my electric smoker. I know what you are thinking, “Gesh, this guy won't stop talking about that darn smoker all the time.”
It's true. It’s one of the loves of my life and it's fun finding new ways to use it.
Last week, I put a chuck roast in my Dutch oven, set the smoker to 275 degrees Fahrenheit and let the sucker simmer away for a better part of the day. Turned out fantastic and did not heat my entire house up with my Russian-made, poorly insulated oven. That oven is the only one I have ever used that I can actually get hot enough to cook a nice crispy pizza. They must have chucked some spent uranium in there when they made it.
I used to do that kind of thing on my grill because I have it hooked up to a natural gas line and don’t need to worry about running out, but it is much easier to maintain a constant temp by just hitting some buttons.
I have, however, cooked many items on the grill you usually reserve for the oven. Pizza and prime rib come to mind as excellent grill items. Crank up the heat as high as you can go, or offset letting it do its thing for a while.
Other than that and the occasional hot dog over a fire, I haven't ventured out much, but plan to this summer.
Have any wild and crazy cooking methods I should try out? Let me know at dsanderspress@gmail.com and I will make sure to give them a shot.