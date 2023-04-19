Everyone has heard of, or had, banana bread. Turns out there is a whole wide world of fruit breads just waiting to be discovered out there.
Like most things we northerners have never heard of, strawberry bread is most popular in the south, where most things are in bread or breaded form.
This recipe combines some of my favorite things into one gorgeously pink loaf ready to be devoured.
We loved it so much, I forgot to take a picture of the creation. I guess I will just have to make it again soon, shucks.
Just mix, plop and forget for an hour. This is as easy as bread recipes get and pay off is oh so sweet.
1 (15-ounce) container frozen sliced strawberries, thawed (or fresh if you have them. We had some starting to look suspicious so i threw it in some bread)
1. Preheat the oven to 350° and lightly grease two light-colored loaf pans with non-stick cooking spray.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, sugar, baking soda, and cinnamon until combined. Stir in the pecans, strawberries, oil, and eggs. Mix until just combined. Pour into the loaf pans and bake 55 minutes to 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaves comes out clean.