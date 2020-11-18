It’s that time of year again. While it may — and probably should — look different this year, plenty of turkeys will be cooked and eaten. Some will catch the house on fire, some will be so dry it sucks the moisture right out of your tongue, and some will be so over-salted you will want to just push it to the dog.
But out there in the wild of poorly cooked turkeys popping open like a scene from Christmas Vacation, a few will be cooked to perfection.
The general consensus is to brine. Brine, brine, brine. If you don't, you just up your chances of a dried-out bird.
A basic turkey brine is as follows:
3 oranges
3 lemons
1/2 cup fresh sage leaves
2 bay leaves
1 tablespoon whole peppercorns
5 large garlic cloves, peeled and smashed
4 quarts water
250g kosher salt (1 cup Morton, or 1 3/4 cup Diamond Crystal, or 3/4 cup table salt), plus more if needed
Combine and boil all the ingredients. While it is cooling down, just prepare your turkey as you normally would, add it to a large stock pot, pour the brine in and let sit in the refrigerator usually overnight. Make sure it is completely covered and wait. When done, rinse off and prepare how you want.
Dry brining is even more simple but is a longer process. You skip the water and spices and just coat that sucker in salt. The salt brings out the moisture in the outside layers and pretty much lets it turn into a protective shell. Anything inside is as moist as you can get it.
To dry brine:
Pat turkey dry with paper towels. Season the inside and outside of turkey with kosher salt, focusing on the breast and thighs. Place the turkey, breast-side up in a roasting pan and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate turkey for about two days.
Flip the turkey breast-side down, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for about one more day. Remove the plastic wrap and place the turkey on a rack over a baking sheet the night before you plan to roast. Allow the turkey to air-dry in the refrigerator for at least eight hours.
Bring the turkey to room temperature, one to two hours; pat dry with paper towels.
Then just prepare how you normally would and you should be rolling.
Methods to cook
Now that we have the brining out of the way, the fun part can start — cooking that beast. I personally am going to be trying out a new method this year. While smoking it did have the lead for most of the month leading up to the decision, braised won out.
You basically make the turkey like you normally would, then take the dark meat bits and braise them. Being the huge fan of braising that I am, yours truly is very excited for some braised dark meat.
If you are interested in a recipe for this, or how to go about it, a quick search online will pull up tons more informed recipes than I can give you. Give it a shot, and let me know how it goes!
I have also seen people deep fry turkeys, throw them on the grill, smoke them, put a beer can in them, spatchcock them to get things going faster, put other birds inside of the turkey making some unnatural phenomenon and even cut it into strips and smoke it in their Traeger.
Whatever way you decide to go, try something new. If any year deserves a break from tradition, 2020 is that year.
Just make sure to bring the old-fashioned green bean casserole, and everyone should be happy.