We all have that one book from our early childhood that was our favorite. Really it’s been our favorite so long, and from such an early age, it has always been our favorite book.
Mine growing up was “Go Dog Go” by P. D. Eastman.
The book details the saga of one guy dog desperately seeking the approval of a girl dog through a series of ever increasingly ridiculous hats. Also packed with various side plots, it is a real thriller for any 3 year old.
My kids' favorite book, on the other hand, is about a little girl trying to make the perfect bao. Bao are pretty much steamed buns with a filling — and very hard to make look nice. The little girl ends up figuring out she needs to make hers a little smaller than grandma's because her hands aren't as big.
The book is pretty much just a drawn-out instruction manual to making a bao. While I’m not one to judge, it’s a weird choice of a favorite book. But, last weekend we made our bao buns from the book. They took some work and we got the entire kitchen dirty, but it was a lot of fun seeing them make the bao they have read about so many times.
They hated them and refused to take a second bite.
I, on the other hand, thought they were delightful and will definitely make them again in the future!
Amy Wu’s Perfect Bao Recipe - Makes 20 Bao
Bao dough
1 packet active dry yeast
1/2 cup warm water
4 cups all purpose flour
2 tsp baking powder
2 tsp salt
1/4 cup, plus a pinch of sugar
1 cup low fat milk
2 tbsp vegetable oil
You will also need a bamboo steamer and 20, 2-inch square squares of parchment paper
Prepare the bao dough.
First, bloom the yeast. In a glass measuring cup or small bowl add the hot water and stir in a pinch of sugar. Then stir in the yeast packet. Let it sit for five minutes until the yeast begins to bubble and grow.
Meanwhile, in a large mixing bowl combine 3½ cups of the flour, 2 tsp. baking powder, 2 tsp. salt and 1/4 cup sugar.
Next, add the milk, oil and yeast mixture into the dry ingredients. Mix until the wet and dry ingredients are well incorporated. Knead the dough. Use a bit of the remaining 1/2 cup of flour to flour the kneading surface and add a small amount only if the dough is still sticky. (I found that I didn’t need to add much). Continue to knead the dough for 5 to 10 minutes. You will know the dough is ready when a thumbprint pressed into the dough slowly rises back.
Form the dough into a ball. Clean the bowl and lightly spray it with cooking spray. Place the dough ball in the bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Leave it in a warm place until the dough doubles in size about 1 to 1½ hours.
Gently punch down the dough and knead it for another 5 minutes. Place it back in the bowl. Cover it with plastic wrap and let it rise for an additional hour.
Bao filling
1 pound ground pork
1 egg
1 tsp sesame oil
2 tbsp soy sauce
2 tbsp oyster sauce
1 tsp ginger powder
3 cloves garlic, finely minced
2 tsp fresh garlic, peeled and minced
While the dough is rising make the pork filling. In a medium sized mixing bowl add the ground pork, egg, rice wine, sesame oil, soy sauce, oyster sauce, ginger powder, fresh ginger and garlic. Mix well and form into generous rounded tablespoon sized meatballs. Refrigerate the meatballs until you are ready to assemble the bao.
Once the dough has risen a second time, it is time to assemble the bao. First, cut 20, 2-inch parchment paper squares and prepare your steamer. Use a wok or a deep sided skillet that your steamer fit inside. Fill the skillet half way full with water and heat it on medium heat. You want the water level at time of cooking to be just below the bottom steamer rack. Wait to add your steamer when the bao are ready to be cooked.
Next shape the bao dough into a rope that is 3 inches in diameter and then cut the dough into 20 equal sized pieces. Take each piece of dough and flatten it into a rough circle. the with a rolling pen or by hand roll or press our the edges to make about a 5-inch diameter circle. The dough should be thicker in the center and thinner on the edges.
Then take the seasoned pork meatballs and place one in the center of the dough circle. Pleat the top of the dough by creating small back and forth fan like folds in the dough all along the top. It will look like a little ribbon drawn purse.
Then pinch and bring the folds together and twist them to form a top that resembles the shape of a garlic head. Take the twisted tip and press it down in the center.
Place each pleated bao on a parchment paper square. Pleated boa should rest for 15 minutes before they are steamed. It takes at least this long to pleat all the bao so by the time you finish the first batch will be ready to go.
Place the about 5 to 6 bao on each layer of the steamer. Carefully put the steamer in the simmering water and steam the bao for 10 minutes.
Then remove the steamer from the heat heat for 3 to 4 minutes before removing the lid, to keep the bao from deflating. Repeat the steaming process adding more water to the pan as needed until all the bao are cooked.