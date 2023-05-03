What the heck is Kimchi?
Every blue moon, I manage to bring up kimchi in conversation, because that is a totally normal thing to do. But when you are as big a fan of Korean barbecue as I am, you tend to just accidentally say you like kimchi in some off-brand way.
For those who don’t know, kimchi is mostly cabbage fermented in a brine, similar to the process of pickling or making sauerkraut.
While you mostly find kimchi made with cabbage, you can also make it from radishes and other vegetables. Seasonings include Korean red chili pepper flakes, garlic and ginger — which all have great health benefits. Many traditional kimchi recipes also use salted shrimps and anchovies for flavoring, but there are vegan versions as well.
The only real drawback to kimchi is the salt content. The older I get, the more my body seems to hate salt, so I have to unfortunately police myself on this salty condiment.
Kimchi also has a strong odor and taste. It’s often described as having a sour, spicy, salty flavor. When you open a jar of kimchi, you’ll find that it has a potent, garlicky, sulfur-like smell. You may find kimchi, like many other pungent foods, to be an acquired taste.
The family and I have spent a while trying many different kinds of store-bought kimchi, but we soon may be diving into making our own. If you feel like going on that adventure with us, here is a great recipe some friends of ours say is a winner.
For brining the cabbage:
1 head Napa cabbage
2 quarts filtered or bottled water
4 3/4 ounces Diamond Crystal kosher salt or sea salt
For making the kimchi
1 cup coarse ground gochugaru (Korean chile powder)
3 tablespoons glutinous rice flour
2 tablespoons sugar
1/2 cup fish sauce
2 tablespoons saeujeot (Korean salted shrimp), with its brine, minced
8 garlic cloves, finely chopped
One 2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped
1 small Asian pear, peeled, cored, and cut into 1/4- by 1/4- by 2-inch batons
4 ounces daikon radish, peeled and cut into 1/4- by 1/4- by 2-inch batons
1 medium carrot, peeled and cut into 1/4- by 1/4- by 2-inch batons
16 scallions, root end trimmed and discarded, scallions halved lengthwise and cut crosswise into 2-inch pieces
For brining the cabbage
1. Remove and discard any blemished outer leaves from the cabbage head. Using a sharp knife, trim the root end, then cut through the bottom quarter of the cabbage head lengthwise, as if to halve it, but stopping where the core meets leafy part. Using your hands, tear the cabbage head in half lengthwise. Repeat the process by cutting each half through the core, stopping where the core meets the leafy part, and use your hands to tear the cabbage head lengthwise into quarters.
2. In a large bowl, whisk together water and salt until salt is fully dissolved, about 45 seconds. Add cabbage, arranging pieces cut side up. Cover the surface of brine with a sheet of plastic wrap or parchment paper, then place a weight on top to keep cabbage as submerged as possible. Cabbage may not be fully submerged at the beginning of the brining process; as water expels from the cabbage during the first hour of brining, volume of brine will increase, submerging cabbage pieces. Set aside to brine, maintain an ambient temperature between 55°F and 75°F, for at least 12 hours and up to 14 hours, flipping cabbage quarters twice over the course of brining.
3. Remove cabbage from brine, and working with one quarter head at a time, rinse under cold water; discard brine. Using your hands, squeeze cabbage to wring out excess water (cabbage should be quite limp at this point), and set pieces aside on a rimmed baking sheet, cut side up.
4. For making the kimchi: In a small bowl, stir together gochugaru and 1/2 cup warm water until well combined; set aside to bloom (gochugaru will brighten in color). In a small saucepan, combine rice flour, sugar, and 1 cup water, and whisk to combine. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, whisking constantly to prevent mixture from scorching and forming lumps, and cook until mixture thickens to a paste, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in bloomed gochugaru, and transfer to a medium bowl. Set aside until cool enough to touch, 8 to 10 minutes.
5. Once cooled, stir in fish sauce, salted shrimp, chopped garlic, and ginger until thoroughly combined. Add Asian pear, daikon, carrot, and scallions. Using clean hands, gently mix until thoroughly combined, and vegetables are evenly coated with paste mixture, 3 to 4 minutes.
6. Working with one piece of cabbage at a time, starting with the outermost layer of leaves and working in toward the core, use your hands to evenly spread kimchi paste mixture over each cabbage leaf, making sure to thoroughly coat the core as well. Repeat the seasoning process with remaining pieces of cabbage.
7. Working with one piece of cabbage at a time, cut side up, roll tightly into a compact parcel, starting from the core and working toward the top, so that the outer layer of leaves is wrapped around a quarter head of cabbage. Transfer to a non-reactive 1-gallon container, such as a fermentation crock or glass canning jar. Repeat rolling process with remaining pieces of cabbage, nestling them tightly into the container, and pressing down to eliminate air pockets.
8. Using a rubber spatula, scrape any leftover kimchi paste and accumulated juices from the bowl and baking sheet over the cabbage. Press down on mixture to eliminate air pockets, cover surface of mixture with plastic wrap, pressing gently to ensure full contact, and weigh down with fermentation weight. Seal container with airlock lid, if using, following manufacturer's instructions.
9. Store kimchi in a dark area away from the sun and let it ferment, maintaining an ambient temperature between 55°F and 75°F for three days; check mixture daily for signs of gas formation (this is a good sign). After the first 24 hours, vegetables should have released a good deal of moisture; using a clean spoon, press down on cabbage to submerge in liquid.
10. After three days, transfer the container to the refrigerator and continue to ferment for at least two more days before eating. After five total days of fermentation, begin tasting kimchi daily until it has reached desired flavor. Kimchi will continue to slowly ferment while refrigerated, becoming more "ripe" in flavor over time.
10. Enjoy!