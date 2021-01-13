I’m impatient. I enjoy immediate results. At the very least I enjoy seeing steady progress being made to a result. So anything that takes a long time in just one step is a hard sell for this guy.
This entails anything in my life, not just food. Home improvements are another thing that I can find myself being impatient with and taking shortcuts. Why pre-paint boards you are hanging on your ceiling when you can just do it later, or not at all? Painting them individually seems to take forever, you don’t have room in your small garage to paint all 30 of them at once so you have to do it in 10 batch increments.
Forget about it!
This same attitude comes up with scalloped potatoes. I don’t know why, but waiting for them to cook is like pulling teeth. The prep work isn’t out-of-this-world complicated, putting it all together borderlines on satisfying but waiting for it to cook?
Forget about it!
Well, lighting struck the other day and I decided to make it. Haven’t had it in years and had one of those scalloped potato cravings I read about.
Found out I have been really missing out all these years. It’s fantastic.
Scalloped potatoes are one of those dishes that just brings you back to good times. Sitting around a table with your extended family, having a laugh and just enjoying life. Once you get over the totally reasonable cooking time, they are fantastic.
If you find yourself with a ham on hand and need a perfect side, go with the classic. Go with scalloped potatoes.
Scalloped potatoes
3 tablespoons butter
1 yellow onion
4 large garlic cloves, minced
3 tablespoons flour
1 cup chicken stock
2 cups milk
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 teaspoons thyme
4 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, sliced into 1/8-inch rounds
1 1/2 cups sharp cheddar cheese (Grate it yourself, prepackaged stuff has a powder on it that keeps it from sticking together and just makes things worse)
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1. Preheat the oven to 400 and grease a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray
Melt butter in a large saute pan over medium-high heat. Add the onion, and saute for 4-5 minutes until soft and translucent. Add the garlic and saute for an additional 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Stir in the flour until it is evenly combined and cook for 1 more minute.
2. Gradually pour in the stock and whisk until combined. Add in the milk, salt, pepper, and 1 teaspoon thyme, whisk until combined. Continue cooking for an additional 1-2 minutes until the sauce just barely begins to simmer around the edges of the pan and thickens then remove from heat and set aside.
3. Cover the bottom of the pan with the sliced potatoes and cover with the cream sauce and sprinkle evenly with the shredded cheddar cheese and all of the Parmesan cheese. Repeat until you are out of potatoes and cheese.
4. Cover the pan with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes. The sauce should be nice and bubbly around the edges. Then remove the foil and bake uncovered for 25-30 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked through.
5. Enjoy!