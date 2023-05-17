Wyoming Buck
Buy Now
Courtesy photo |

With the snow finally gone (knock on wood), I think it is safe to assume spring is here. Farmers markets are in full swing and the perfect place to find yourself some delicious strawberries.

Back in the stone age when I graduated college and came back to Sheridan, I took a few years to slack off and bartend. Working at The Powder Horn was a great gig to experiment and find fun drinks to make weekly.

Tags

Recommended for you