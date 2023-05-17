With the snow finally gone (knock on wood), I think it is safe to assume spring is here. Farmers markets are in full swing and the perfect place to find yourself some delicious strawberries.
Back in the stone age when I graduated college and came back to Sheridan, I took a few years to slack off and bartend. Working at The Powder Horn was a great gig to experiment and find fun drinks to make weekly.
One of my favorite bourbon drinks in the spring was the Wyoming Buck. Made with fresh strawberries and local whiskey, it's a perfect gardening afternoon celebration drink.
Wyoming Buck
3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
2 dashes Angostura bitters
1. Gently muddle the strawberries with the simple syrup in a cocktail shaker.
2. Add the whiskey, lemon juice and Angostura bitters, then fill with ice and shake vigorously for 10–15 seconds.
3. Double strain into a highball glass filled with fresh ice and top with the ginger beer. Garnish with a fresh strawberry.