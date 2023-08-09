yum yum
Courtesy photo |

One of the best things to get slathered over your fresh made hibachi is yum yum sauce. There is just something about it that everyone loves. Young or old, mean or nice — everyone likes it.

My kids’ favorite food as of late is hibachi shrimp. They will devour 20 of the little sea creatures and they love them dipped in yum yum sauce. So I thought, why not make it at home? It is super easy and it is great to whip up if you are ever doing any kind of barbecue.

