One of the best things to get slathered over your fresh made hibachi is yum yum sauce. There is just something about it that everyone loves. Young or old, mean or nice — everyone likes it.
My kids’ favorite food as of late is hibachi shrimp. They will devour 20 of the little sea creatures and they love them dipped in yum yum sauce. So I thought, why not make it at home? It is super easy and it is great to whip up if you are ever doing any kind of barbecue.
We usually have a Korean barbecue night at least once a month here. We get out the smokeless grill, invite some friends over and cook right at the table — it is a great time. The yum yum sauce was a great hit with everyone there are well, so give it a shot!
Yum yum sauce
1 1/2 teaspoons rice vinegar
1. Whisk all the ingredients together in a medium bowl. Cover, and chill for two hours before serving, best if overnight. Taste and adjust to taste with additional sriracha for spicier, rice vinegar for tangier or rice wine for sweeter.
2. Store in the refrigerator for 7-10 days.