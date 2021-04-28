2 1/2 ounces
bourbon
1/2 ounce sweet vermouth
2 dashes bitters
4 to 5 drops cherry juice Ice
1 Maraschino
cherry, for garnish
In a mixing glass, combine the bourbon, sweet vermouth, bitters and maraschino cherry juice. Fill a mixing glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with the maraschino cherry.
While I myself prefer a rye whiskey Manhattan, any bourbon will do. As you will be tasting more of the bourbon compared to a watered-down cocktail, make sure to at least grab a mid-line quality bourbon such as Buffalo Trace.
I highly suggest Woodford Reserve bourbon cherries that have been soaked in bourbon barrels. They are worth the few extra dollars for the sweet treat at the end.