2 1/2 ounces

bourbon

1/2 ounce sweet vermouth

2 dashes bitters

4 to 5 drops cherry juice Ice

1 Maraschino

cherry, for garnish

In a mixing glass, combine the bourbon, sweet vermouth, bitters and maraschino cherry juice. Fill a mixing glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with the maraschino cherry.

While I myself prefer a rye whiskey Manhattan, any bourbon will do. As you will be tasting more of the bourbon compared to a watered-down cocktail, make sure to at least grab a mid-line quality bourbon such as Buffalo Trace.

I highly suggest Woodford Reserve bourbon cherries that have been soaked in bourbon barrels. They are worth the few extra dollars for the sweet treat at the end.

