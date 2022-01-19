Have you ever been standing in your kitchen, waiting for toast to do its thing and wonder where something came from? You just pick up the kitchen tool and start looking at it. The longer you look at it, the stranger it becomes. Like saying some normal word like door too much and it becomes a sound rather than a word.
It got me thinking, where did most of these kitchen tools get their start? Are they modern? Have they been around since the stone age? Well I’m glad to say I’m here to answer all of your burning questions around the kitchen, starting with the almighty spatula.
The spatula can be dated, in various forms, back to the Roman empire where they would use them more as scrapers. Although Americans typically think of spatulas as a tool to flip things like pancakes, in Britain they are known more for scraping sides of bowls clean, much like a rubber spatula here.
It wasn’t until the 1700s the spatula we all use today got its start. It is believed they were used as studier fly swatters at first, then slowly adapted to be used as the flipper we all know.
Interestingly enough, in the 1800s a dispute erupted between John Spaduala, who claims to have invented it working in the kitchen of Hans Kruger, and Kruger himself. Hans also claims to have invented the tool, which caused problems in a legal battle with the New York Spatula company, who didn’t want to give him any rights.
Eventually, the spatula started to spread around kitchens in New York, regardless of who actually invented the tool.
Cooks and vendors began handmaking their own and selling them out on the street as the best new thing, promising “a new day of cooking.”
Today you can find spatulas in all shapes, sizes and colors. You can spend $100 on a premium slotted spatula, or pick one up at a garage sale for 10 cents.
It really is the all star of the kitchen, especially at breakfast time.