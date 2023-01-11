Do you ever wonder what the villains in old Bond movies drank? Bond obviously was a martini guy, but what were the villains sipping on before getting into a two-hour-long fight for their lives?
One of the more popular drink of the 60s and 70s was the Harvey Wallbanger.
I like to imagine Goldfinger grabbing one of these at the bar on the way to commit atrocities.
While in its roots it is nothing more than a churched up screwdriver, the galliano L’Autentico gives the drink and entirely different taste and is one I highly recommend.
Harvey Wallbanger
1/2 ounce Galliano L’Autentico Liqueur
Orange slice, for garnish
Maraschino cherry, for garnish
1. Pour the vodka and orange juice into a Collins glass with ice cubes.
2. Layer the Galliano on top by pouring it slowly over the back of a bar spoon.
3. Garnish with an orange slice and maraschino cherry. Serve and enjoy.
Doug Sanders is the taste columnist for The Sheridan Press.