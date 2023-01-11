Harvey Wallbanger.jpg
Buy Now

Supposedly, the host of a party in the mid-60s had only vodka, orange juice and Galliano available. After a couple of these drinks, a guest named Harvey was found to be banging his head against the wall and cursing the drink that caused him his misery.

 Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

Do you ever wonder what the villains in old Bond movies drank? Bond obviously was a martini guy, but what were the villains sipping on before getting into a two-hour-long fight for their lives?

One of the more popular drink of the 60s and 70s was the Harvey Wallbanger.

Doug Sanders is the taste columnist for The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you