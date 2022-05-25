You have just spent three hours in the kitchen and everything is coming together nicely. The jalapenos are cut perfectly and you made sure every seed is accounted for. The sausage balls are all tightly wrapped and a perfect golden brown, ready to mingle with the rest of the crowd.
Then you think to yourself.
“Have I overdone poker night?”
If you are in my shoes, yes. You have overdone poker night.
The problem with my shoes is my rejection of carbs. I can’t eat them. I have lost a substantial amount of weight not eating them, so at this point, why eat them?
The only downside is trying to eat out or have people over. Normal people like and expect carbs.
To combat this, you pull out the heavy hitters. Only problem is there are a lot of heavy hitters. And you pull them all out to try and distract your carb-loving friends that there are, in fact, no carbs.
The only real amount of carbs in anything I served on poker night was in the balsamic reduction. And those carbs all came from sugar.
It is amazing the bad things sugar gets up to. Naughty.
Overall, everyone loved everything and there was nothing left. It did lead me to wonder if it was worth all the worry. If you serve food with no sugar or carbs, will people think it is lacking flavor and depth?
I think the answer is maybe. You need to choose foods that are high in fat to balance out the lack of carbs and sugar. If you give someone a taste of ranch dressing, I would venture to guess not many people would say that is a low-carb food. Give them a bite of a rice cake and they would scoff at the diet taste. A little secret: rice cakes are loaded with carbs. Funny how that works.
I’m not on the same level as the fine folks at Verdello, and I’m sure most of you are not as well. But a little bit of planning and preparation goes a long way in the eyes of your guests, and the love you put into your food will shine though. Even on poker night.