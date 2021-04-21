Ginger is usually one of those flavors you like or don't like. It's like black licorice, you like it or you don't. I have never met anyone that told me it was ok. I think its horrible and don't get why someone would choose that as a sweet treat and my wife loves it.
Ginger is kind of the same way. I personally like it and so does my wife, so we end up eating things with ginger added more often than not.
They actually make little frozen cubes of ginger, along with many other herbs, that you can just pop out and add to your dishes super easy. It stays fresh and adds a bright pop of freshness whenever you want. They are usually in the frozen section and I highly recommend them for ease alone.
One of my favorite things to add ginger to is rye bourbon. Add that, some honey and citrus and you have an out of this world hot toddy.
If you are buying fresh ginger root, you can find it somewhere in between the vegetables and fruits. It looks just like a knobby root.
Ginger is one of those spices that got its start in china 2500 years ago. The Chinese use to carry potted ginger on long sea voyages to prevent scurvy and has a long history in holistic medicine.
If you are interested in branching out and giving a dish with ginger shining though, give this one a shot.
Ginger honey glazed pork tenderloin
3 tbsp honey
2 tbsp sherry vinegar
1 tbsp grated peeled fresh ginger
1 tsp black pepper, divided
Cooking spray
1 (1-lb.) pork tenderloin, trimmed
3/4 tsp kosher salt, divided
1 large cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise, and seeded
4 cups watercress or arugula
1 cup thinly sliced radishes
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1. Combine honey, vinegar, ginger, and 3/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Place 4 teaspoons of honey mixture in a small bowl; set aside.
2. Heat a grill pan over medium. Coat pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle pork with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add pork to pan; grill 12 minutes, turning to brown on all sides. Brush pork with remaining honey mixture; cook 6 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in the center registers 145°F. Place pork on a cutting board. Let stand 5 minutes. Cut across the grain into 16 slices.
3. Cut cucumber into 1/4-inch slices. Combine cucumber, watercress, radishes, oil, and juice in a large bowl. Add remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; toss.
4. Divide pork evenly among 4 plates; drizzle evenly with the reserved 4 teaspoons honey mixture. Serve with salad.