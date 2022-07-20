There has always been an understanding between my good friends on who covers what at gatherings. My two best friends and their families hail from Texas and Michigan.
This year we decided to get together up the Buffalo side of the mountain in an off-the-grid cabin. The combo of the solar panels and propane generator made it feel like we were downtown Sheridan ready to entertain. The advancements in off-the-grid living truly are remarkable — but that is a rant for another day.
I have always been responsible for the booze side of things. I have always had a knack for knowing the needs and wants of everyone.
My friends on the other hand, professional chefs and food industry professionals, handle the food.
Why get in the way of a creative train when you can step back, watch the magic, take pictures then write about it a week later?
I whip up some tasty cocktails while they effortlessly grill pork tenderloin, steak and chicken to perfection while with one hand making two kinds of salsa that will blow your mind.
This time, the cabin happened to be owned by my in-laws and they stood and watched in awe as their modest kitchen became a production line soon to feed 17 people with leftovers to boot.
One of the stars of the night was a fresh and mild green salsa that was whipped up pretty effortlessly. It went great with the street tacos we were having and I highly recommend you try this recipe the next time you want to add some fresh flavor to something.
Fresh, mild green salsa
1 1/2 pounds tomatillos
1/2 cup chopped white onion
3 cloves garlic
1/2 cup chopped cilantro leaves and stems
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
2 jalapeño or serrano peppers, stemmed, seeded and chopped
1. Coat the bottom of a skillet with a little vegetable oil. Set the heat to high and place the tomatillos in the pan and sear on one side, then flip over and brown on the other side. Remove from heat.
2. Combine the cooked tomatillos and seasonings, then pulse in a blender. Place the cooked tomatillos, lime juice, onions, garlic, cilantro, chili peppers in a blender or food processor and pulse until all ingredients are finely chopped and mixed.
3. Season with salt to taste. Cool, then refrigerate.
4. Enjoy!