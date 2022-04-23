SHERIDAN — Sound, sight and taste will combine April 28 for SAGE Community Arts and the Wyoming Distillers Guild’s Soirée at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. It will be a night of true sensory indulgence, SAGE Executive Director Jill Benson said. The plan for the evening is to combine several forms of art — visual, performing, distilled — into one night of mixed media, Benson explained.
The event was the brainchild of Benson and Michelle Forster, executive director of the Wyoming Distillers Guild and a classical singer performing at the Soirée. The two sought to craft an event in which ticketholders would be able to immerse themselves in combinations of masterful art that they might not have seen paired together before.
“Wouldn’t it be magnificent if we could create an event that showcased all these different types of mastery?” Forster thought.
The evening will begin with craft cocktails, Benson said. Eight distillers — all eight members of the guild, including local distiller Koltiska Distillery — will descend on Sheridan next Thursday to pour liquor samples from their portfolios as well as unique cocktails. These spirits will be the first of many pieces of art for attendees to enjoy throughout the evening, Forster said.
“One of the coolest things about mixology is that it’s really just art in taste form,” Forster said.
Like crafting culinary masterpieces, Forster explained making distilled spirits requires patience and intentional planning. Distillers’ products, which in Wyoming include different varieties of gin, vodka, whiskey and even absinthe, are made by hand in small batches and can take from five to 20 years to age properly, Forster said.
The cocktails will be accompanied by works from local artists. Although all of the artists fit under the umbrella of abstract art, Benson said their pieces will demonstrate the diversity of the medium by interpreting abstraction in different ways.
From there, the event will move on to what Benson called “string mixology,” a display of string stylings from Wyoming Symphony Orchestra violinist Jennifer Cowel and violist Gary DePaolo. The pair will perform self-composed electronic and atmospheric works inspired by Bach’s classical style.
Then the “operatic entre” will begin, featuring Forster, a soprano, tenor Ryan Landis and pianist Susan Stubson, on the WYO’s main stage, Benson said. Each singer will perform solos and a duet.
The performance, Landis said, will be his first official singing performance in Sheridan since moving to town three years ago.
“It’s a place that we’ve grown to really love…It’ll be the first time that I’ve really sung in this capacity in Sheridan since we moved here,” Landis said.
The night will finish with a “funktown finale,” Benson said, including a performance by reggae, soul and funk band Carte Blanche.
With all the preparations complete, performers booked and spirits distilled, Benson said she is simply excited to see how these many forms of media come together during Soirée and how the Sheridan community reacts. Benson wondered what new angles, new understandings, new perspectives on the artwork Sheridanites will bring to the show.
“Now we just get to have the curtain rise and do the final show…” Benson said. “It’s almost like a brand new show for us as well because of how the community sees it.”
Soirée will take place April 28 at 7 p.m., with a VIP reception at SAGE Community Arts starting at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $55 for general admission, $75 for VIP admission, and are available at wyotheater.com or the box office.