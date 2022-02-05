Do you ever wonder why shows such as “Joe Pickett” or “Longmire” are based in Wyoming but are filmed elsewhere? Just like most things, it all comes down to money.
Wyoming is one of about 15 states without a filming incentives program which gives tax incentives to film and TV productions.
Wyoming’s previous incentive program expired in 2018, making places like Texas, Utah and even Calgary better places to film scenes to look like the Equality State.
However, the Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee has been looking at revitalizing the program for a few months now and just passed a motion to move a new bill to the floor.
Having an incentive program will be a major success for the state.
While production companies have been able to get away with filming in other places, there is much to be gained by filming in Wyoming with the state’s unique landscapes and views.
Think about the top three states in terms of TV and film production: California, Georgia and New York. While the tax incentives in those states are a driving force for companies to film there, Wyoming provides great locational value for movies or shows with rural settings.
Having plenty of space is key for most productions which is why sets are often built on private ranches in California. Filming in Wyoming allows for much more space at a cheaper cost since they won’t have to recreate a set in a different location. Imagine having a new hit TV show based in a rural Wyoming town shot in historic Fort Laramie rather than Alberta, Canada.
The Travel Committee had a lot to debate during its meeting on Monday about the topic. One issue was trying to figure out the appropriate tier system for larger productions and smaller independent productions. Thecommittee heard testimony about giving a fair chance for independent productions because those will most likely be local people trying to create films in the state.
One big hang-up for the committee was on viewership and exposure in the show or movie. The concern centers around supporting a production which does not reach a wide audience. The counter argument presented to thecommittee included inconsistent and inaccurate numbers of viewership for TV shows which does not translate to exposure.
Rather than looking at it as a purely numbers game for viewership, the focus should be on the local impact in terms of jobs and tourism.
Have you ever noticed how many names are on the credits at the end of movies? Film and TV productions require massive crews from producers to location scouts and even people to lift boxes and equipment. The argument against it is similar to many new projects which promise new jobs: There aren’t a lot of people in Wyoming which are trained for the jobs, and thus they will hire outside of the state.
The truth is the opposite is happening. The committee heard testimony of people who have had to leave the state because there are no TV and film production classes, and there are no TV and film production jobs.
Adding the tax incentive provides more opportunities for residents, especially students, to have more career opportunities.
There is way more which goes into a show or a film than just a cameraman and a boom mic operator.
The incentive is also meant to provide more exposure for Wyoming whether it be on primetime television or in a small film festival.
Think about the TV show “Yellowstone.” The park has announced it has seen an influx of visitors in the past year. While COVID has been one of the main reasons for the increase, it may also be fair to attribute some of it to the show as well. And despite most of the park being in Wyoming, most of the show has been filmed in Utah. Imagine the amount of increase the state could see in tourism if the tax incentive passes through the legislature.
Along with exposure also came concerns of Wyoming being portrayed in a bad light. While it is necessary to look at all angles of an issue it seems unwarranted to assume production companies would try to do such a thing.
Think about all the destruction and terror which is inflicted up New York City in movies yet people still flock to Times Square and the Statue of Liberty every year.
Just like most things in this country, there is some trust and responsibility which goes along with the freedom to make entertainment.
The next step for the bill is to be assigned to a house for the upcoming budget session in February. If the legislature decided to recreate the film incentive program, Wyoming could become a new hotspot for production companies to create hit TV shows and movies.