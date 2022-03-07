SHERIDAN — The Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River indoor track teams closed their seasons at the state meet Saturday in Gillette. The Broncs won their fourth consecutive indoor state title, running away with it over runner-up Cheyenne Central (139-75). They claimed seven individual titles:
• Carter McComb in the 55-meter dash and 200-meter dash
• Austin Akers in the 1,600-meter run
• McComb, Carl Askins, Rich Hall and Dom Kaszas in the 4X200-meter relay
• Askins, Patrick Aasby, Aiden O'Leary and Nathan Fitzpatrick in the 4X400-meter relay
• Ryan Karajanis in the pole vault
• Texas Tanner in the shot put
The Lady Broncs wound up third on the girls side with 72 points. They notched one state champion — Dulce Carroll in the girls high jump.
Neither Big Horn nor Tongue River received team scores. The Rams’ highest individual placer was Josh Thompson, who earned ninth in the shot put. Tongue River boys’ 4X400-meter relay team of Scotty Arizona, Cole Kukuchka, Isaiah Miller and Aiden Watt, with a 14th-place finish, was top for the Eagles.