SHERIDAN — Dan Norris doesn’t remember when his coin collection began.
At some point, he knows his grandmother gave him a handful of relatively common coins to start the collection, but really, Dan Norris’ love of rare and unusual coins started at birth.
“I was born wanting coins,” he said.
Dan Norris’ Main Street coin shop has been a Main Street staple for 41 years. Inside, Dan and his wife, Joanne Norris — the titular “D” and “J” in D&J Coins and Leathercraft, respectively — sell everything from rare coins to international currencies to gold and silver bullion, or silver and gold in bulk.
The Norrises said collecting coins remains a popular hobby, with a dedicated group of new and experienced customers. While D&J Coins assists some experienced coin collectors and dealers in finding the exact rare coin they’re looking for, Dan Norris said the shop also helps new collectors start in the craft.
The first step is to determine what draws the collector to the coin. Usually, the Norrises said coin collectors are interested in the art or history behind the coin, whether it's a uniquely engraved portrait of a head of state or a connection to the year in which the coin was produced.
From there, Dan Norris said he helps with the more technical aspects of collecting, including grading and handling coins to maintain their value and identifying valuable minting years.
Grading, the Norrises explained, involves determining the condition of the coin and how much wear and tear — from fingerprints to circulating wear — the coin has endured. Dan Norris said he teaches new collectors to handle their coins around the edges and use protective capsules to maintain a coin’s grade and value.
“It takes a little time and experience to learn to grade,” Dan Norris said.
Meanwhile, enthusiasts use “A Guide Book of United States Coins” — known by coin collectors as the collector’s bible or “The Red Book” — to learn which years produced particularly valuable coins.
Jodi Hartley, marketing and communications director for the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, of which D&J Coins and Leathercraft has been a member since 1990, said the coin collecting shop — and the Norrises’ coin expertise — provides an important service for collectors, local or otherwise.
“It’s really great to have those experts here in our community,” Hartley said.
While coin collectors buy for historical or sentimental value, Dan Norris said typical bullion-buyers make their purchases as an investment or a kind of insurance, in case of economic collapse. Although the Norrises said they can sell as much as 32 ounces of gold or thousands of ounces of silver bullion, most buy 1 ounce gold silver or gold coins to save for the future.
More and more, however, Joanne Norris said the shop sees non-collectors give coins and bullion as unique gifts. Whether it's a set of coins minted during a significant year — a wedding anniversary, a graduation, a birthday — or celebratory bullion, Joanne Norris said these literal cash gifts are growing in popularity.
Finally, D&J Coins maintains a selection of international currency. While it’s not the shop’s primary focus, Joanne Norris said many young collectors enjoy digging through D&J’s bins of international coins. Meanwhile, Dan Norris keeps a stock of rare international currency — from a coin minted in a city-state in modern-day Turkey in 630 B.C.E. to coins shaped like knives and small boats from Eastern Asia — to satisfy collectors.
Dan Norris said most coin collectors tend to be an aging demographic group.
“Right now, when you go to a coin show, it’s kind of a sea of gray hair,” Dan Norris said.
But there are still some young folks in the coin-collecting game. Dan Norris said some young people come into the shop to start their collections, and he and Joanne’s son, Mike Norris, is a prime example of a young coin seller.
The hobby won’t be disappearing anytime soon, not if Dan Norris has anything to say about it. Although he’s 76 years old with no intention to retire, Dan Norris said he and other established coin collectors and sellers are working to engage the next generation of coin enthusiasts.
“I don’t ever feel like I go to work,” Dan said, smiling.
He said D&J Coins and Leathercraft won’t stop selling coins until the shop reaches its 100th anniversary, 59 years from now.