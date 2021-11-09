SHERIDAN — Inside a nondescript office building on North Main Street is a new space for play. The floor is covered with geometric cushions, the walls with colorful decorations. Blocks are piled in plastic bins. Children totter in and out, squealing and giggling as they find more toys, more space, more to discover.
Kids Academy Early Learning Center, the newest child care center in Sheridan, opened its doors Nov. 1, 2021, amid high demand for child care facility space in Sheridan and child care staffing shortages.
Larson plans to operate several programs, based on age, at Kids Academy. Although much of the building is still under construction, the academy will boast a full playground in 2022 as well as classrooms for infants, 1-year-olds and 2-year-olds as well as preschool for 3-year-olds and pre-kindergarten for 4- and 5-year-olds.
“I don’t feel like it’s just babysitting,” Larson said, because children's lessons and activities at the center are planned to suit their development. Larson herself has a master’s degree in early childhood education and has made caring for children her career.
In the classroom, Larson explained, she and her staff practice the Reggio Emilia approach to play. Kids Academy is filled with “loose parts,” as Larson put it, or toys like blocks, cushions, art supplies and more that can be transformed into any number of playtime activities. These unstructured toys, Larson said, create active young learners.
After moving to Sheridan in summer 2021, Larson decided to open Kids Academy in town, she said, after locals told her the community severely needed more quality child care.
Kids Country Daycare Founder Angela Peterson said there are often few available child care options for Sheridan parents; many daycare centers are full. Peterson said she has received several frantic calls recently from parents seeking child care.
Peterson attributed the limited availability to staffing issues. Quality staff have become extremely difficult to find, Peterson said, and she recently lost two staff members to higher wage jobs — jobs starting at $17 or $18 per hour — at large corporations. Peterson said she doesn’t feel comfortable raising her daily rates because families are already paying high prices for child care and still cash-strapped by COVID-19 financial woes.
“It’s tough right now,” Peterson said.
Research confirms Peterson’s observations. According to the University of California, Berkeley’s Center for the Study of Child Care Employment, wages are down for child care providers in Wyoming. The median wage for child care workers in 2019 was $11.46 per hour, a 2% decrease since 2017. For preschool teachers and child care center directors in Wyoming, wages were similarly low in 2019, averaging $13.27 — an 11% decrease since 2017 — and $21.50 — a 13% decrease since 2017 — respectively, the study found.
Marsha Riley, executive director of the Child Development Center, agreed with Peterson. A lack of staffing, Riley said, has been an issue in child care for several years, exacerbated by the need to hire additional staff to adhere to COVID-19-era cleaning standards. Maintaining the center’s workforce — like child care workers throughout Sheridan and the nation — is a “matter of people’s compassion and calling to the child care role,” Riley said.
Larson, too, is relying on the positive work environment of most child care facilities to entice workers to start — and continue — working at Kids Academy.
Staffing the academy, Larson said, started out slow because of her high expectations for potential employees and state requirements for educator background checks. She’s been able to hire four staff members, but, according to Kids Academy’s website, there remain five open positions at the child care center, including educator and kitchen roles.
Nonetheless, Larson said she is confident the supportive and encouraging environment she hopes to foster among Kids Academy staff — an atmosphere, she said, is difficult to find in other higher paying jobs — will attract and retain staff.
Larson said COVID-19, too, has changed the way families look for child care. Although Kids Academy will be open on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Larson said many families are now requesting part-time, rather than full-time, child care. Larson attributed the change to COVID-19-related employment changes, particularly opportunities for parents to work from home.
Regardless of staffing and COVID-19 challenges, Larson is excited to welcome more families into Kids Academy. She awaits the completion of the facility’s construction and the arrival of several infants in spring 2022. Ultimately, Larson hopes to build a family-oriented space for the children in her care to learn and grow.