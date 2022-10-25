SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and city of Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger will announce the winner of the 2022 Sheridan Christmas Stroll Button Design Contest and unveil the winning design Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers in Sheridan City Hall.
Sheridan County students in grades one through six were invited in the spring to submit designs to the Sheridan County Chamber’s Christmas Stroll Committee for the Stroll Button Design Contest. The committee selected the winning design based upon how well it reflects this year’s theme, “Snow Globe Christmas.”
The winner will receive a framed copy of the winning button design, the first button and $100 in Chamber Bucks.
Stroll buttons each have a unique number and are purchased by the public, who begin wearing them at the Christmas Stroll. While shopping locally during Christmas Stroll and through Christmas Eve, button wearers look in participating businesses for the number that matches their Stroll Button. Those with matching numbers win a prize from the business valued at $50 or more.
Stroll button purchasers are encouraged to continue wearing their Stroll buttons on Stroll Day and throughout the holiday shopping season for the Chamber’s “Get Caught Shopping” campaign. If caught shopping locally in participating businesses by Chamber elves while wearing their Stroll button, they can win Chamber Bucks in amounts from $25 to $200.
Stroll buttons will be available for purchase by the public the first week of November at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, 54 S. Main St., and at participating businesses. Cost remains $5 each.
This year’s Christmas Stroll will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 25. Stroll button holders can begin checking for matching button numbers that morning. Main Street and Grinnell Plaza will be closed from 4-8 p.m. for hay wagon rides, giveaways and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting with children and available for photos at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 42 N. Main St.
For more information on the 27th Annual Christmas Stroll, see sheridanwyomingchamber.org or the Sheridan Christmas Stroll page on Facebook.