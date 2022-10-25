SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and city of Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger will announce the winner of the 2022 Sheridan Christmas Stroll Button Design Contest and unveil the winning design Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers in Sheridan City Hall.

Sheridan County students in grades one through six were invited in the spring to submit designs to the Sheridan County Chamber’s Christmas Stroll Committee for the Stroll Button Design Contest. The committee selected the winning design based upon how well it reflects this year’s theme, “Snow Globe Christmas.”

