SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area staff hosted an appreciation day for winter recreators 55 years of age and older Feb. 28, with another planned for March 28.
More than 40 people took advantage of the activities Feb. 28 through downhill or cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, taking a chair lift ride or hanging out in the lodge.
“A day in the mountains like this one restores my soul,” Jan Hodson , who at 86 years young enjoyed the the entire day as well as a ride up the ski lift.
Ron Patterson took a tune-up ski lesson and was seen skiing down the slopes the rest of the day.
“I started skiing 65 years ago and a lot has changed,” Patterson said. “It has been 45 years since I last skied. It is wonderful to see our youth have expanded opportunities that I did not grow up with. Great thanks to The Hub and all the ski assistants who were so helpful that day.”
The Hub on Smith and Tongue River Valley Community Center partnered with Antelope Butte to host the Monday event and will continue with the partnership for the March 28 event.
Discounts, $5 lift rides, free tune-up lessons at 11 a.m. and ski buddies all day will again be provided at the next 55 and Older Appreciation Day. An area of the lodge will be reserved for people to play games and visit.
To reserve a bus ride with The Hub, call 307-672-2240, or for a ride on the Tongue River Valley Community Center bus, call 307-655-9419.