Ski lifts await skiers at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area. The slope opened for public use Dec. 18, 2020, and recorded twice the number of skiers on opening weekend compared to 2019.

 Courtesy photo | Antelope Butte Foundation

SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area increased winter season activity substantially this year compared to the two initial years of reopening. 

Antelope Butte's mission is to provide affordable and accessible year-round outdoor recreation, training and educational opportunities with a focus on youth and beginners."

The nonprofit's vision is to “create a culture of leadership and sustainability through our Lifestyle Programming Model."

The following statistics were recorded for the last three years, showing 172% growth in program participation and 158% increase in total mountain visits, according to a press release.

 

2018-2019

2,200 skier visits

255 ski school participants

155 season pass holders

 

2019-2020

7,000 skier visits

792 ski school participants

388 season pass holders

 

2020-2021

11,060 skier visits

1,448 ski school participants

484 season pass holders

