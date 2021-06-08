SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area increased winter season activity substantially this year compared to the two initial years of reopening.
Antelope Butte's mission is to provide affordable and accessible year-round outdoor recreation, training and educational opportunities with a focus on youth and beginners."
The nonprofit's vision is to “create a culture of leadership and sustainability through our Lifestyle Programming Model."
The following statistics were recorded for the last three years, showing 172% growth in program participation and 158% increase in total mountain visits, according to a press release.
2018-2019
2,200 skier visits
255 ski school participants
155 season pass holders
2019-2020
7,000 skier visits
792 ski school participants
388 season pass holders
2020-2021
11,060 skier visits
1,448 ski school participants
484 season pass holders