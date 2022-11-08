11-20-21 Ski Season Safety_SD 002.jpg

Ski patrol at Antelope Butte does safety training on the slopes Sunday, March 21, 2021.

 Courtesy Photo | Antelope Butte

SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area ski patrol received the National Outstanding Small Patrol of 2022 award and will celebrate with the community Friday. 

The award is presented by the National Ski Patrol to one of the more than 600 affiliated patrols annually. 

