SHERIDAN — Over the past few years, various companies have had difficulty hiring staff, especially within the trade industries. Local businesses have found apprenticeships to help build their workforces. 

“Among the more than 15 million high school students in 2016-17, 32 states reported more than 870,000 students in trades education,” wrote Lisa Soricone, the senior research director at Jobs for the Future, a nonprofit driving the American workforce.“Among these 32 states, 8% of the high school population and roughly 14% of the 6.3 million participants in CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you