SHERIDAN — Over the past few years, various companies have had difficulty hiring staff, especially within the trade industries. Local businesses have found apprenticeships to help build their workforces.
“Among the more than 15 million high school students in 2016-17, 32 states reported more than 870,000 students in trades education,” wrote Lisa Soricone, the senior research director at Jobs for the Future, a nonprofit driving the American workforce.“Among these 32 states, 8% of the high school population and roughly 14% of the 6.3 million participants in CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs.”
Locally, Excalibur Construction CEO Andrew McFaul emphasized a lack of debt when going through an apprenticeship program. At Excalibur, students can either dedicate all of their time to hands-on training at the company or work part-time at Excalibur while taking classes through Sheridan College. Students earn money from day one, potentially decreasing future debt. Once trained, individuals can make up to $70,000 a year, McFaul said.
Apprentices start out as laborers and progress to cutmen. After cutmen, they become carpenters.
“We try to get them on the field as much as we can, so they can apply what they are learning in school while they are learning it versus trying to apply what they learned two years later,” McFaul said.
Currently, McFaul has six apprentices.
“We build three houses a week so there is a lot of activity,” McFaul said. “Through this, students can learn what materials to use, so when they get to the point where they can run saws they already know what they are doing.”
For electricians, the apprenticeship program requires students to attend an in-person training program every six weeks in Casper for a week, describes Mike’s Electric Manager Ryan Schock. This cycle goes for four years before becoming licensed. In addition to schooling, students must also get 8,000 hours of on-the-job training.
For both construction and electricity companies, many of the students worked summers while they were still in high school.
For McFaul specifically, he has seen a lot of students that continued woodworking throughout junior high and high school. Excalibur provides all of the wood for those woodworking classes, hoping to inspire students to take up careers within the field of construction.
“It is our way of giving back to the community as well,” McFaul said. “Hopefully, they will take an interest in woodworking and become an employee down the road.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.