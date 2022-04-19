SHERIDAN — Possibly the most requested guests at this year’s Wyoming Archaeological Society spring meeting in Sheridan are realtors.
“I think real estate agents (would benefit from attending,)” WAS Sheridan/Johnson Chapter Vice President Christine Varah said, mentioning current buildings for sale or owned by local individuals could benefit from historic preservation program opportunities.
While the typical attendees — archaeologists — will most certainly be in attendance, special presentations on historic preservation and rehabilitation of historic buildings will attract a different set of interested participants at this year’s conference.
Representatives from the Wyoming Historic Preservation Office sponsored free workshops — open to the public — on the following topics:
• Tax credits: Learn how the tax incentive program encourages private investment in the rehabilitation of historic buildings
• Completing a national register nomination: Criteria and benefits for listing historic properties
• Historic preservation grants: What’s available and how to apply.
Several locations throughout Sheridan County currently exist on the national register and entities have utilized historic preservation grants in the past, but more locations exist where utilizing historic preservation funds, tax incentives and designations will not only preserve Sheridan’s historical buildings, places and landscapes, it will provide additional funding and cost savings for those wishing to embark on the expensive endeavor of preserving older facilities, Varah said.
Realtors may be a good first group to learn information included in the workshops, as they will be able to educate potential buyers in cost saving opportunities and benefits of historic preservation.
“As you have (historic buildings and land) come up for sale and you have a buyer that’s interested in preservation, how do you have those conversations with buyers and sellers about that?” Varah said. “Maybe the grant funding, if the real estate agents are knowledgeable about local grant funding and they’re talking to an out-of-state buyer or seller, that might help them make the sale. The older buildings don’t have to be a deterrent.”
Varah, an archaeologist and project manager for SWCA Environmental Consultants, also serves as treasurer of the recently active Sheridan County Historical Preservation Commission. The group is finalizing Sheridan County’s first historic preservation plan meant to “promote the educational, cultural and economic benefits of historic preservation through the preservation, adaptive reuse and interpretation of local buildings, sites, structures, areas and archaeological sites throughout the county.”
“It’s this building of knowledge on how we can work to preserve the resources we have in Sheridan County and then the tools that are available to the community through the Wyoming Historic Preservation Office to achieve those preservation goals,” Varah said. “We all know our town is growing really quickly, and I think you see a lot of that growth bumping up against our heritage, our cultural heritage, and those buildings and places that have been here for a very long time and are very important to the community.”
Varah said she feels many entities, especially employees and officials in applicable government capacities, may be unaware of offerings by the Wyoming Historic Preservation Office and could also benefit from the workshops to learn possible ways to help encourage historic preservation throughout Sheridan County by also offering incentives or education for those owning historic buildings or land.
“Our city and county representatives, we don’t have a whole lot of planning guidelines around our historic districts,” Varah said. “The few that we have, they’re hard to understand. I think if we could also work to educate our local representatives on historic preservation, they could be the resource.”
In addition to the focus on historic preservation workshops, SWCA Cultural Resources Project Manager, archaeologist and WAS Sheridan/Johnson Chapter President Jenny Aiello said the conference will bring together like-minded historians for a multitude of topics and special features, with the historic preservation workshops as a solid focal point.
“The (Sheridan County Historic Preservation) Commission is trying to make more of a presence in the community, and this is a great way to connect all that together,” Aiello said. “Archaeology is all about documentation and recording and preserving, and same thing with historic preservation. They marry in that way; we all like old stuff.”
The conference will be held at the Ramada Plaza April 29 to May 1. Additional field trips, including a walking tour of Sheridan’s Red Light District hosted by folks from Museum at the Bighorns or a Fort Phil Kearny historic firearms workshop and demonstration, cost $12 per person for the walking tour Friday from 12:15-1:15 p.m., and a $6 suggested donation for the firearms demonstration from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday.