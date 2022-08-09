SHERIDAN — Balanced Healing Salt and Sauna and Maven have teamed up to host a health and wellness VIP day Aug. 13.
The three hour session designed for two people features a variety of experiences designed for two people to enjoy.
“We are so incredibly excited to provide this opportunity to our community,” said Cassandra Bush, co-creator of Balanced Healing. “Very rarely do the stars align that Balanced Healing and Maven have availability to accommodate for an event like this. This is truly a one-of-a-kind experience that we are sure you will love.”
Asia Stockwell, creator of Maven added that she is grateful and honored to be collaborating for the special event.
"Community and connection mean so much to me personally, and I am beyond ecstatic to be able to share this experience with our community,” Stockwell said.
Time slots are available at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost is $440 per couple.