The Affected series Asia Stockwell
Buy Now

Asia Stockwell performs the Camatkarasana (wild thing) pose in the waiting room at Maven Massage and Bodywork Wednesday, April 1, 2020. While the massage studio is closed due to COVID-19, Stockwell still offers yoga classes online through Purenergy.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Balanced Healing Salt and Sauna and Maven have teamed up to host a health and wellness VIP day Aug. 13.

The three hour session designed for two people features a variety of experiences designed for two people to enjoy.

Recommended for you