SHERIDAN — Bryan Belus recently joined Sheridan Pilots 307 as a full-time lead flight instructor.
Belus earned an associate degree from Sheridan College, followed by another associate degree from Casper College. He completed the ATP flight program in Ogden, Utah, in 2020, where he earned his private license with instrument and commercial rating followed by multi-engine commercial rating and CFI/CFII certificates.
Shortly after Sheridan Pilot 307 founding in May 2020, Belus moved back to his native Sheridan from Utah. He started flying as an independent instructor. To date, Belus has nearly 850 hours of total flying experience and more than 500 hours instructing at Sheridan.
Belus joins nine independent instructors.
Belus is married to his wife, Lela, and together they have son Henry, 5, and daughters Sandra, 3, and Maren, 8 months. He enjoys restoring cars, connecting with friends through Xbox Live and helping his family operate a nearby generational cattle ranch.