BIG HORN — The Big Horn Y isn’t your ordinary gas station. The Big Horn Y offers freshly made salsa, dips, breakfast burritos, burgers, sandwiches and salads, along with fresh, ready-to-bake meals and casseroles. In addition, The Big Horn Y offers a large selection of grocery and liquor items and provides catering services for local events.
Bonnie Wallace took over the original Big Horn Y store, located at 7088 Coffeen Ave., in 2015. The Big Horn Y West, located near Sheridan High School at 901 Long Drive, opened in 2018.