10-18-22 BIZ black tooth awardweb.jpg

Black Tooth Brewing Company, staff pictured here, received a bronze medal for 1314, a beer made just once a year for the company's anniversary that spends nearly 12 months aging in a Wyoming Whisky barrel.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Black Tooth Brewing Company received accolades at a regional beer festival.

The Great American Beer Festival is held once per year in Denver, Colorado, and features the largest professionally judged craft beer competition in the United States. This year, 9,904 beers were judged from 2,154 breweries across the United States.

Tags

Recommended for you