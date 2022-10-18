SHERIDAN — Black Tooth Brewing Company received accolades at a regional beer festival.
The Great American Beer Festival is held once per year in Denver, Colorado, and features the largest professionally judged craft beer competition in the United States. This year, 9,904 beers were judged from 2,154 breweries across the United States.
Black Tooth received a bronze medal for 1314, a beer made just once a year for the company's anniversary that spends nearly 12 months aging in a Wyoming Whisky barrel. Black Tooth was one of only two Wyoming breweries to receive a medal at this year’s competition.
“1314 is a beer that is near and dear to our hearts. It’s strong, seductive and complex. It pairs incredibly well with the company of friends beside the fireplace,” said Jared Long, the director of culture and brewing operations at Black Tooth.
This year’s version will release on Black Friday to coincide with the brewery’s anniversary.