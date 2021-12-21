SHERIDAN — In recent years, internet access has become more important than ever, according to Casey Quinn, head of Wyoming government affairs for Sheridan County’s newest broadband company Bluepeak.
And with the state still experiencing some major holes in broadband coverage, Bluepeak is here to help.
“Over the past two years of the pandemic, we have seen a significant increase in the need for telecommuting, distance learning, telehealth and a whole host of other needs, and we believe the time is right to make this investment,” Quinn said.
Last month, Bluepeak announced a major investment in Wyoming: an approximately $70 million initiative to bring high-speed fiber to communities across the state including Sheridan, Casper, Cheyenne and Laramie. Once completed, the new fiber network will be available to roughly 70,000 residents and businesses across the state.
Currently, broadband access across the state varies significantly by county, according to broadbandnow.com. For example, 97.1% of Teton County has broadband coverage, while only 36.5% of Sublette County is covered. Sheridan County stands somewhere between the two with 84.6% coverage from seven providers, according to the website.
What will make Bluepeak stand out is higher speeds than are currently available in Wyoming — 5 gigabits of bandwidth for residential customers and 10 gigabits for business customers, Quinn said.
“The Bluepeak fiber internet solution is a truly symmetrical service offering, allowing upload speeds as fast as download speeds.” Quinn said. “As many citizens struggled with connections for work, school and medicine the past two years, this solution will solve those concerns.
Currently, high-speed connections are severely lacking in the state, according to Broadband Now. Only 10.8% of Wyomingites have access to 1 gigabit or more. In comparison, 79.8% of Coloradans have access to 1 gigabit or more.
Only 7.7% of Sheridan residents currently have access to high-speed internet, while five counties — Park, Big Horn, Campbell, Converse and Niobrara — do not have any access.
While Bluepeak has already broken ground in Cheyenne, Sheridan residents will have to wait a little longer for service, Quinn said. The company is working closely with the city of Sheridan on the design and engineering aspects of the project with a target of starting construction in the second quarter of 2022. Quinn said he expects the project will take multiple years to complete, with service coming online in phases.
While residents will have to wait a bit for Bluepeak’s arrival, Ryan Kudera, broadband manager for the Wyoming Business Council, said it would be worth the wait.
“It kind of shakes things up a little bit,” Kudera said. “Bluepeak is putting a huge investment in the state and reaching parts of the state that government subsidies can’t reach right now because of the low population density. It will be a definite benefit to all the communities it goes into.”
Bluepeak was previously known as Vast Broadband in South Dakota and Minnesota before being purchased by GI Partners in early 2021. Rebranded as Bluepeak, the company also has expansion plans in North Dakota, Oklahoma and Kansas, Quinn said.