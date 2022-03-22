SHERIDAN — In December 2021, Daniel Bockman self-published a book, “How a King is Made.” The book compares old royal kings to modern-day titans.
“The book tells men to continue to be who you are instinctively and be real men, be real husbands and real fathers,” Bockman said.
Although Bockman is a local of Sheridan County, he did not base the book solely on the small community. Instead, he said he based it on humanity and the current economic status, not aiming specifically at one area.
Before “How a King is Made,” Bockman was a part of a larger group writing the “Better Business Book.”
“100 different authors each did a thousand-word chapter,” Bockman said. “I got to do a second volume with them as well.”
Branching out, Bockman decided to write his own book entirely by himself. He experienced various challenges; however, he pushed through and published “How a King is Made.”
Bockman's book first started out as a response to COVID-19. In 2020, Bockman’s fence company, Bockman Group Fencing, thrived in Sheridan County. Isolation drove homeowners to improve their properties, therefore bringing in more revenue for the business. However, in 2021, Bockman started to feel the effects of poor supply chain management. In light of the economic downturn, Bockman wrote his own book. Bockman said he researched men in the past and took an in-depth look into the obstacles they faced.
Bockman said he aimed at persuading readers to look at their own lives and see what is stopping them from doing something they want.
“Here I am. I pulled my business across the finish line on my shoulders and I published a book in the same year while things were falling apart,” Bockman said.
Shawna Michelena, a Tongue River High School teacher, is a friend and supporter of Bockman's work. Michelena assisted Bockman in building his business and has read all of his books.
“It is interesting to read Dan’s books because of his unique perspective on business and the world of business as a whole,” Michelena said.
Michelena said she looks forward to the books Bockman will write in the future due to their thought-provoking nature.
Bockman said he hasn’t scheduled any book signing dates but hopes to host a book signing once his book hits local stores.