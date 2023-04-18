SHERIDAN — For seven years, Bonafide owners Brian Miller and Antonia Armenta-Miller have lived by the motto “never say no.” Working for months straight catering and serving in the food truck at local events, the couple aimed to spice up the food scene in Sheridan. On March 15, the Millers officially sold the Bonafide food truck to Wisconsin resident Cynthia Sieloff. 

“I cried a lot of tears that week,” Armenta-Miller said. “But I am also overjoyed for someone else to take over the legacy.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

