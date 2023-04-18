SHERIDAN — For seven years, Bonafide owners Brian Miller and Antonia Armenta-Miller have lived by the motto “never say no.” Working for months straight catering and serving in the food truck at local events, the couple aimed to spice up the food scene in Sheridan. On March 15, the Millers officially sold the Bonafide food truck to Wisconsin resident Cynthia Sieloff.
“I cried a lot of tears that week,” Armenta-Miller said. “But I am also overjoyed for someone else to take over the legacy.”
The concept of owning a food truck was first born out of a crazy dream, Brian Miller said. The couple had previously worked in hospitality, looking for a next step.
“We had been in that industry for a long time and I had found that I was not very content in that anymore,” Armenta-Miller said. “Brian had always done what I did, so I asked him what he wanted to do.”
First sparked by his love for Food Network, Miller proposed opening up a food truck. The couple quickly sold everything they owned and moved into a camper to afford the food truck they purchased in 2017.
“We drove down to Arizona to drive it back home to Sheridan, and taking a food truck over the mountains of Utah was an adventure,” Miller said.
The couple settled on the name Bonafide when Miller was watching “O Brother, Where Art Thou.”
“All of a sudden one of the actors says that they are bonafide and I realized that was it,” Miller said. “We looked it up and bonafide meant real and genuine. It was perfect. We aimed at creating real, genuine food crafted with love and intention.”
The spoon and disk logo came from the couples matching tattoos they received together even before they started dating.
“When we rolled into Sheridan with our Bonafide food truck, at that time WYO Thai and the Burger Wagon were the only existing trailers,”Armenta-Miller said. “There were no rules or regulations for food trucks in Sheridan County at that time. Instead of building on fear, our philosophy has been to build a bigger table and not a higher fence. We are here to support community businesses and other community members. Often, people think it is strange that we have always promoted other food trucks and businesses.”
One of the Miller’s first events included the large-scale soccer tournament at Big Horn Equestrian Center in May, the Snickers Cup, now the Bighorn Mountain Cup. The first year they rolled in, their transmission went out. According to Armenta-Miller, they worked on a hope and prayer and ended up selling out, making all the money they needed to pay for truck repairs.
Armenta-Miller said 2019 by far marked the peak of the business’s success. The couple began to scale up and found themselves working at four or five events in one day, completing 16-18 hour days, earning the title of the Small Business Owners of the Year from the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.
“It felt amazing to be an integral part of the local food in Sheridan,” Armenta-Miller said. “Being recognized for our work was such an honor and we will hold it close to our hearts.”
Bonafide made it to the Sturgis Rally, appearing on television. They won several Food Network awards and a great reputation for food excellence, Armenta-Miller said.
“Last year, we were the only company to ever cater three nights of the WYO Rodeo Gold Buckle Club,” Antonia Armenta-Miller said. “There were over 900 people for three nights. It was a lot.”
In 2019, the Millers also constructed a commercial kitchen for Bonafide’s catering and the community. Community members in food service could rent out the space so they did not have to build their own $40,000 kitchen.
The building used to house an old construction company, holding a variety of offices. The Millers quickly made work of the project.
“We completed the project in a record-breaking time,” Armenta-Miller said. “Brian and I gutted out the building. We bought a lot of used restaurant equipment for cheap. There were also a lot of volunteers that came to help like a bunch of worker ants. It was a huge help for us. Sheridan is a community that gives back. If people know you are hard workers, they will help you and stand behind you.”
During COVID-19, the couple had to step back and assess the food scene. With the shutdown, it was very difficult to sell food, especially catering. Armenta-Miller saidthe majority of funds come from catering, and without that, a business can falter.
“We had to pivot,” Armenta-Miller said. “The first year, March through August, we made a pickup grocery store out of our garage for people that are not comfortable going to Walmart or other stores. They could just order online and pick up the stuff. We also had meals to go. People could order frozen meals ready to heat.”
Over the years, the Millers only had a core team of six or fewer. While catering at the WYO Rodeo, the Millers would bring in volunteers from local organizations, church groups and other community partners to help prepare and serve food.
In January 2022, Antonia Armenta-Miller was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.
“It has metastasized to my lung and my brain, it has been a year and a quarter month battle,” Armenta-Miller said. “I am not in remission yet, and it has unfortunately metastasized to my bones, which puts a different perspective on it. I have chosen alternative health therapies that have allowed me to stay functional and we have still been maintaining events.”
Ever since her diagnosis, Armenta-Miller has pivoted her attention toward branching out and finding new adventures. She planned to ride her motorcycle through all 50 states at 50 years old; however, she fell short by three: Oregon, Washington and Alaska. She plans to continue the journey and finish the final states at the age of 51.
“We just want to focus on healing,” Armenta-Miller said. “We are doing weekly treatments in Billings and we need to enjoy a break after years upon years of work. We do not know how to do anything small or to scale.”
Since the Bonafide truck “Merry” was posted for sale, Sieloff found it as an opportunity to start a new chapter in her life. She previously owned two restaurants, one in Molontial Falls and the other in Hartford, Wisconsin. With the food truck, Sieloff aims at theming the truck around the specific event she will be catering to.
“I do not want it to be just a burger truck, I want to have the ability to change,” Sieloff said. “I want to use local produce and organic ingredients when possible.”
Armenta-Miller knows the absence of the Bonafide business will leave a “gaping hole” in the community.
“We know that we are leaving a gaping hole in the market and we pray that maybe somebody will come along and see this place and decide to take up the company here in Sheridan,” Armenta-Miller said. “It is a gut-wrenching thing to let go because it has become our identity.”
The Millers said they have enjoyed meeting so many new faces and watching the children of Sheridan grow up.
“It is really strange to see that through May, there is stuff on the calendar but in June, there are no events scheduled,” Miller said. “Usually June is pretty full.”
The Millers said they hope the community will understand their situation and work to fill that gap.
“Without our community partnerships, we would not have been as successful as we were,” Armenta-Miller said.
“They were an integral part of who Bonafide was as a community. We are so honored.”