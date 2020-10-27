SHERIDAN — Welcome Market Hall received a design excellence award from the Design Committee of the Downtown Sheridan Association.
DSA presents a design excellence award to owners of buildings that have been repaired or renovated in a manner that continues to demonstrate the original distinctive architecture of the building and the surrounding area. The award also acknowledges instances where the adaptive reuse conforms with the historic integrity of the building and the economic vitality of the community, thus keeping with the Main Street Approach of community revitalization.
Managed by Stephanie Stalker, Welcome Market Hall received the award for its renovation and preservation of the historic brick depot. The award ceremony will take place 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Welcome Market Hall, 841 Broadway St., which is located within the National Historic Railroad District.
During the renovation, the owners respected and maintained the historic integrity of the building while improving and maintaining the original brick façade. In addition, the owners retained many of the original interior features while creating a functional reuse of the building.
Welcome Market Hall is a culinary meeting place in a reimagined historic space. A curated mix of food concepts, modern neighborhood bar, coffee shop, lounge and engaging programming welcomes visitors and locals alike to eat, drink and celebrate under one historically significant roof.