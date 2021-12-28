SHERIDAN — While communities in other parts of Wyoming continued suffering in an economic downturn due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic and the energy industry decline, Sheridan County held steady, even experiencing economic growth. Here are some of the biggest moments in business in Sheridan County from 2021.
Wyoming’s Dynamix Energy Corporation and Connecticut’s Falcon Cars Corporation announced intentions to join the Sheridan County Airport Business Park.
Airport Manager John Stopka said the airport has signed 40-year leases with Wyoming’s Dynamix Energy Corporation and Connecticut’s Falcon Cars Corporation. The former will lease two lots totaling 1.51 acres at the business park while the latter will lease five lots totaling 4.94 acres.
Dynamix will use the space to house its corporate aircraft and to conduct light manufacturing and development of electrical flight systems, Stopka said. The company will initially pay $5,000 a year for the first five years, and rent will then be increased based on the Wyoming Cost of Living Index for the remainder of the term.
Falcon Cars will utilize the space to conduct light manufacturing on electric vehicle components and electric flight systems, according to Stopka. The company will initially pay $15,000 a year for the first five years, and rent will then be increased based on the Wyoming Cost of Living Index for the remainder of the term.
Sheridan County Airport recorded an increase in enplanements after a successful pandemic year.
“In 2020, Riverton and Sheridan were the only two airports in the nation that increased enplanements,” Sheridan County Administrative Director and Critical Air Service Team board member Renee Obermueller said in November. “Wyoming is a good proposition for SkyWest. Wyoming has not felt the COVID impact as much as some states, and we’ve been a good client for them.”
Airport Manager John Stopka anticipates more than 20,000 enplanements to end 2021, a high rise from previous years where the airport struggled to meet the 10,000 enplanements required to receive federal funding.
Robby and John Smith sold Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery to Nick and Jessica Bohnsack after 28 years in business right at the intersection of Main Street and Grinnell Plaza. The Bohnsacks moved the business to the building that formerly housed Cosner Construction’s headquarters and renamed it Sheridan Stationery, Books & Gifts.
Roosters faith-based bookstore and gift shop moved into Sheridan Stationery’s former location at 206 N. Main St., and Gravity Performing Arts Center moved into Roosters former location on South Sheridan Avenue, starting a new generation of performing arts-trained youth in Sheridan County.
Other movements in downtown Sheridan included Jackalope Jump moving from its location near South Main Street to North Main Street.
Shabby Shack moved out of the Cady building in time for new owner Christer Johansson to begin renovating and restoring the historic building, with big plans to expand possibly to a fourth story and extend east with another building where Las Delicias once operated. Las Delicias now operates out of the former Wyoming Cattle and Creek building — which closed up shop earlier in 2021 and hopes to relocate — on Broadway Street.
Holly Seed announces closure
Holly Seed closed its doors to business after 100 years serving Sheridan County.
Holly Seed was purchased in 2005 by Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative, a company owned by family farmers in Minnesota which also operates a sugar beet factory in Brawley, California, with Holly Seed also more recently sharing an alliance with the Belgium company SESVanderHave.
While later making its home in Sheridan, Holly Seed was first started in Holly, Colorado, in 1905.
Greenhouses also connected to the business were purchased by the Scott Foundation and gifted to Sheridan County School District 2 in February.
Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority is looking to expand acreage in the High-Tech Business Park in north Sheridan, as only 4.5 acres remain in the 38.5-acre park.
The eventual final location of the expansion will depend on a variety of factors, including public-private partnerships with nearby landowners, SEEDA Administrator Robert Briggs said.
In addition, SEEDA, Sheridan County and city of Sheridan staff approved funding for a housing study to update the last one completed in 2006.
Jobs open, help scarce
Businesses struggled not with a lack of business, necessarily, but more a lack of staff to maintain business.
Sheridan County’s unemployment rate decreased from 2.5% in September 2021 to 2.3% in October 2021, according to statistics from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. The number of unemployed individuals in Sheridan County declined from 399 in September to 367 in October, according to the department.
This number looks especially good compared to the unemployment numbers from a year ago, according to David Bullard, senior economist with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. In October 2020, 3.6% of Sheridan County residents — or 585 — were unemployed.
Still, businesses struggle to hire staff, and some people have decided to not take a job. Senior economist with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services David Bullard said it was not unusual to see a decline in the labor force, and it was part of a natural ebb and flow. However, most times the labor force declines, it is because people moved out of the state, Bullard said. According to the census bureau, most of Wyoming’s labor force has remained in the state but simply stopped looking.
Scams associated with Sheridan-based registered agents continue
The address of 30 N. Gould St. and other locations throughout Sheridan County house commercial registered agents, which, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s registered agent fact sheet, are individuals or business entities with a physical address in Wyoming who are authorized to transact business in the state.
The registered agents are operating legally and providing a service for which there is demand. However, The Sheridan Press — as well as the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, Wyoming Legislature and many other entities throughout the state — have received reports claiming some of the companies that use these commercial registered agents’ services may not be operating ethically, as several scam businesses have been reported coming from that address and others in Sheridan.
While the state attorney general’s office continues to work on the case, the process remains completely legal per Wyoming State Statute.