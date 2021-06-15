Beer flite stock
SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon proclaimed this week through June 20 Wyoming Craft Beer Week. 

Wyoming is home to more than 40 breweries and ranks as the fourth highest in the nation for breweries per capita. 

Sheridan boasts three breweries, including Black Tooth Brewing Company, Luminous Brewhouse and Smith Alley Brew Co.

The Craft Brewers Guild announced themes for each day to celebrate the week, including:

Tuesday: guild and nonprofit day

Wednesday: free stickers day

Thursday: military and teacher day

Friday: Beach wrangler day

Saturday: swag Saturday

Sunday: homebrew homie day

Check with local breweries to see how businesses are celebrating the week, or see wyocraftbrewersguild.com/wy-craft-beer-week

