SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon proclaimed this week through June 20 Wyoming Craft Beer Week.
Wyoming is home to more than 40 breweries and ranks as the fourth highest in the nation for breweries per capita.
Sheridan boasts three breweries, including Black Tooth Brewing Company, Luminous Brewhouse and Smith Alley Brew Co.
The Craft Brewers Guild announced themes for each day to celebrate the week, including:
Tuesday: guild and nonprofit day
Wednesday: free stickers day
Thursday: military and teacher day
Friday: Beach wrangler day
Saturday: swag Saturday
Sunday: homebrew homie day
Check with local breweries to see how businesses are celebrating the week, or see wyocraftbrewersguild.com/wy-craft-beer-week.