SHERIDAN — Downtown Sheridan Association will host Men's Night Out, an opportunity for folks to complete evening shopping around Sheridan.
From 5-7 p.m. Thursday, businesses will remain open for additional shopping hours ahead of the Christmas holiday.
For a list of participating businesses, contact DSA.
Punch cards will be available for those wishing to participate in a raffle for a $250 gift card to a downtown business of the participant's choosing. Completed cards may be dropped off at SAGE Community Arts, located at 21 W. Brundage St.
Contact DSA at 307-672-8881 for more information.