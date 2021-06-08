SHERIDAN — First Interstate Bank's Scott Campbell was recently named commercial group manager in Sheridan. Campbell previously served as the commercial group manager in Riverton.
With more than 20 years of experience in business banking, with four of them at First Interstate, Campbell is also a graduate of Southern Utah University with a degree in business administration. Campbell is also actively engaged in his community through board service and volunteerism. An Eagle Scout, he is involved with Boy Scouts of America, the Rotary Club and previously sat on the Panguitch Main Street Committee.
Campbell also served as an advisor board member for Garfield County Hospital in Riverton, a board member of IDEA, Inc. and coached various youth sports teams. He is interested in opportunities to get more involved in the Sheridan community.
“Sheridan is a critical market for us, and Scott is uniquely qualified because he understands the diverse economic landscape of Northern Wyoming and its people,” said Lorrie Asker, regional president in Idaho, eastern Washington and Wyoming. “Scott is a strong leader whose positive attitude and keen attention to detail will serve our clients well.”