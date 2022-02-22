SHERIDAN — Little did Ross and Peg Campbell know that what began on Easter 1955 would endure to become a more than 65-year legacy of bringing big screen entertainment to Sheridan. Orpheum Theatre, Inc., a privately held family corporation, was formed that year and began operating its namesake theater, The Orpheum, located next to the Elks Lodge on West Brundage Street.
In 1960, the corporation purchased the Skyline Drive-in, located on East Brundage Lane and took over operations of the WYO Theater from Fox-Intermountain, which facilitated the closing of The Orpheum. In 1976, the Centennial Twin was built in the old Safeway Building on Alger Street, where it remains today.
Throughout the years, there have been many changes in the motion picture landscape in Sheridan. The WYO Theater closed in 1982, the Skyline was sold for land in 2004 and starting in 1989, Centennial Theatre began adding screens. In 2005, utilizing proceeds from the sale of the Skyline, a sixth screen was added, and four of the existing screens were remodeled into stadium seating.
In 1986, MTV held a call-in contest in which the film “Under the Cherry Moon” would premiere in the 10,000th caller’s hometown. The winner was Sheridan resident Lisa Barber, and musical artist, Prince, and co-stars Jerome Benton, Kristin Scott-Thomas, Rosanna Arquette, Joni Mitchell and singer Ray Parker Jr. all came to Centennial Theatre for the world premiere.
In 2019, the Centennial transformed its one sloped floor auditorium to the “Orpheum Luxury Experience,” featuring full reclining seats, along with the ability to reserve tickets to any showing. The theater plans to continue incorporating this experience to the other auditoriums as movie-going starts to return to normal.
Centennial Theatre thanks the community of Sheridan for supporting Orpheum Theatre, Inc., for the past 66 years, and they look forward to serving the community for decades to come.