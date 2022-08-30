SHERIDAN — Sports Alley, the trading card and sports memorabilia shop that has occupied the building at 709 N. Main St. for more than 25 years in operation.
Don’t worry, though, a new card shop — Just a Card Shop, owned by longtime Sports Alley customer and card connoisseur Jon Cates — will be taking its place and providing cards to meet the demands of card-seekers across Sheridan County.
Sports Alley owner Mike Rathbun first started selling collectable cards in 1994, while serving at-risk youth as a Volunteers of America Northern Rockies employee. Rathbun found himself challenged by one child in his care: The boy didn’t seem interested in doing anything.
“Then I found out there wasn’t much he wouldn’t do for a pack of baseball cards,” Rathbun said.
So Rathbun started selling sports cards out of a spare room situated very near an actual alley — hence Sports Alley.
Around that time, Cates, then a 9-year-old Sheridan local, came into Rathbun’s backroom card shop looking for hockey cards. From the beginning, Cates said, Rathbun learned what was going on in his life, asking about Cates’ favorite teams, players and hobbies and providing sage shopkeeper-ly advice. Cates’ birthdays and Christmases started to include free decks of cards or wrapped gifts from Rathbun.
“Like so many of his customers, we got to know Mike, just going in to buy stuff but also talking with Mike. He almost becomes, eventually, like your wily uncle Mike,” Cates said.
When Rathbun made the jump to being a full-time sports memorabilia peddler in 1996 and moved into his official storefront on North Main Street, Cates followed. Around 13-years-old, Cates learned to play Star Wars cards in what he and his friends called “the rancor pit” — a rickety plywood table in Rathbun’s garage. From the late 1990s to 2014, Cates played Star Wars cards regularly, even though the company behind the cards stopped producing new ones a few short years after he acquired the hobby.
And to keep playing Star Wars cards, Cates often visited Rathbun’s shop. When Cates went to college, he’d come back in the summers to visit Rathbun. When Cates moved back to Sheridan after school, he frequented Rathbun’s shop again. When Cates got into Magic the Gathering in 2014 — and eventually started hosting his own Magic the Gathering events — he turned to Rathbun to stock up on cards and play space.
About two years ago, Cates asked Rathbun if he could have first crack at becoming Sheridan’s next card monger. Rathbun, nearing 70, agreed.
That is why Sports Alley will be transforming into Just a Card Shop this month, with the latter opening up Sept. 6.
For Cates, the shop will offer two important things. First, Just a Card Shop will allow Cates to lean into the “nerdier stuff” Rathbun carried; his inventory will include Magic the Gathering cards, Pokémon cards, a limited selection of Yu-Gi-Oh! cards and some hockey cards. Carrying this product in a locally-owned card shop, Cates said, will present Sheridan’s card community with a place to support local business and buy their cards.
“I think a lot of people, even young people who are used to ordering things at the click of a button, we’re still small town kids…We like shopping at local businesses if we can,” Cates said.
Second, Cates said, he plans to bring back a dedicated, permanent play space — the kind of space that has not existed since Cates played Star Wars cards in the rickety rancor pit. Sheridan County’s card community came together by default at Sports Alley as they searched Rathbun’s inventory for a special pack or card. Cates plans to expand this sense of community with permanent, in-shop play space and regular games.
In particular, Cates hopes to spur local youth to get into card-based games, too. Although Cates admits playing fantasy-based card games can seem a little silly to some, playing cards is nonetheless one way young people can get involved, just like sports, after-school clubs and other activities. And Magic the Gathering in particular, Cates said, requires some significant critical thinking and mathematical skills to play well. He’s excited to offer a place for local youngsters to learn the games — and learn some life skills while they’re at it.
“It’s one of those things that helps people — young and old — focus their time and energy into something that is social [and] helps with critical thinking,” Cates said.
Of course, there are things Rathbun will miss as he cedes command of the local card shop to Cates. He’ll miss his “bench counseling” sessions — getting to know his customer base, their interests, their sports teams. He’ll miss having the fun and fulfilling job he’s had for the past 26 years.
But Rathbun knows he’s changed some lives over the years. At his farewell barbecue Saturday, Rathbun’s regulars shared stories about just how much Rathbun had influenced them, an influence Rathbun never knew he had. Some of earlier customers now come into Sports Alley with their children; others send Rathbun wedding or graduation invitations.
“It’s like having lots of family,” Rathbun said.
Rathbun’s family won’t disappear; it’ll just change shape as the local card shop changes hands.