SHERIDAN — Shortly after moving to Sheridan, Barb Perry searched for ways to help the community, wanting to give back and to be a role model for her then-4-year-old twins Myka and Alex Perry. She found CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy, and the Perrys donated several hours mucking horse stalls and helping at events like the summer jousts. In 2021, the twins received Presidential Volunteer Service Award bronze medals.
The PVSA program began in 2003 to recognize the contributions of America’s volunteers. CHAPS Executive Director Kristen Marcus implemented the program into the organization in 2019, and multiple volunteers have received medals each year.
Award eligibility is divided by age group, and these categories determine the number of donated hours necessary in a year to earn a bronze, silver or gold award. There is also a lifetime achievement award for volunteers that donate more than 4,000 hours over their lifetime.
Seven volunteers received awards in 2021, the most in one year for CHAPS.
The Perry twins received bronze medals in the children's category for donating 29.87 hours. Olivia Walk, from San Antonio, Texas, visited family in Sheridan during the summer break and donated 55.27 hours between CHAPS and Uprising, earning a bronze medal in the teens category. Luke "L" Martin and her mother Teresa Garrett-Martin donated more than 100 hours each, earning bronze awards in the young adult and adult categories respectively. Rose Ouelette also received bronze in the adult category by donating 101.34 hours. Finally, Nancy Marchese received a silver in the adult category for donating 306.83 hours.
There are several reasons why a person chooses to volunteer in their community. For Barb Perry, it was to be a role model for her children.
“I want them to be involved with the community when they grow,” Perry said. “I wanted to show them that sometimes volunteering isn’t glamorous, but it is important and helps the community.”
Garrett-Martin started volunteering at CHAPS as an event photographer in 2015. Later, she mucked stalls and fed the horses. She said volunteering helped her with her self-care.
“The more time that I spent out there, the more I realized that it was about connecting with the horses and people and the energy that you put into the world. Being able to apply some of those lessons I learned there helped me in my personal life,” Garrett-Martin said.
As both a volunteer and client, L Martin said she found personal growth.
“My anxiety melts away when I am with the horses. It has helped me manage my anxiety around people,” Martin said.
In 2019, CHAPS had 80 volunteers, but that number dwindled to 24 in 2021, straining the organization. Marcus said the program encouraged consistency among volunteers. Despite initial concerns about the program’s fit at CHAPS, she said she is happy with its success.
“My goal for this is to let our community know how exceptional our volunteers are. We couldn’t do this job without them,” Marcus said.